Pollution in Ganga in Varanasi: NGT objects to waste discharge into stormwater drains; seeks reply from NMCG

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has raised objections on the discharge of domestic and industrial waste into stormwater drains in Varanasi. It observed that these drains are meant only for rainwater, and connecting them directly to sewage treatment plants (STPs) could overload the facilities, especially during monsoon. Reports indicate that Varanasi has 48 sewage-carrying drains, of which 32 have been connected to STPs, while 16 are either unconnected or incomplete. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

NGT chairman Justice Prakash Shrivastava and expert member Ishwar Singh on August 29 directed the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) to clarify how the issue will be addressed and to file a response within four weeks.

The case

The case pertains to the discharge of domestic sewage and untreated industrial effluents into the Ganga in Varanasi. During the hearing, counsel for the Uttar Pradesh government sought additional time to submit the state’s action plan.

Reports indicate that Varanasi has 48 sewage-carrying drains, of which 32 have been connected to STPs, while 16 are either unconnected or incomplete.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) has approved the work. The primary purpose of storm water drains is to carry only rainwater, not sewage. In earlier cases, the court has expressly prohibited the discharge of domestic sewage and industrial waste into these drains.

As no representative from the NMCG appeared before the court, it ordered that the Director-General of NMCG or another competent officer must be present at the next hearing and submit a written response, explaining how permission can be granted for discharging sewage into storm water drains and what the permanent solution would be.

In addition, the Tribunal directed the NMCG to clarify how the combined inflow of rainwater and sewage into STPs would impact their treatment capacity.

The next hearing will be held on November 20, 2025.

This case highlights the continuing efforts to tackle pollution in the Ganga and the challenges of managing sewage and industrial waste in urban centers such as Varanasi. The NGT’s directions underline the importance of effective planning and execution to prevent environmental damage.