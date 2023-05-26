Poor enrolment in 191 govt primary schools of 19 U.P. districts

Enrolment of students in Class 1 in 191 government primary schools of 19 districts of the state remained very poor in the beginning of the new academic session. Hardly four or even less students took admissions in these schools. (Pic for representation)

At a time when the basic education department is focusing on its School Chalo Abhiyan, the student enrolment remained poor in these schools.

The issue of poor enrolment came to light recently in the survey conducted by the department under ‘School Readiness’ drive to ascertain the total number of enrolments done in the schools. The department has sought clarification from the BSAs of these districts to explain why the student enrolment remained so poor.

At a time when the state government is providing free textbooks, money for uniforms, shoes, etc through DBT and mid-day meal facilities to the students, there are very few takers for government schools which has left the officials unhappy.

District Barabanki has a maximum of 52 schools with least number of enrolments. Meerut has 27, Lalitpur 22, Ghaziabad 12, Santkabirnagar and Jalaun has 10 each; Sultanpur 9, Auraiya and Mahoba have eight each. Baghpat, Hapur six each, Kanpur Dehat 5, Bhadhoi 4, Kushinagar 3, Shravasti 2, Bijnor, Hamirpur and Sitapur has 1 school each with poor enrolment.

On being contacted, director general school education, Vijay Kiran Anand said that it is quite possible that school teachers have not taken enough interest to increase enrolment. The teachers should ensure that no children between the age group of 6 to 14 years are left out of admission.

Santosh Dev, Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Barabanki, where 52 schools were identified with poor enrolment said, “We have done sufficient enrolments. Maybe the teachers have not made their entry in the basic education department portal. Hence it is not reflected there. We will try to fill the data at the earliest.”

There is a lot of resentment among teachers against this order of basic education department where teachers have been blamed for poor enrolment.

Teachers alleged that department has entrusted them with the responsibilities of admissions, engaging them in election process, immunisation and several other government works that has impacted their main task of imparting education to students in the class.

