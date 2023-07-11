Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Discharge of water in Yamuna: Agra starts preparations in case there is flood

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 11, 2023 11:17 PM IST

In Agra, preparations are on to meet a possible flood-like situation as three lakh cusec water discharged from Tajewala Barrage is expected to reach here by July 14.

Agra With increased discharge of water in river Yamuna from Tajewala Barrage in Yamuna Nagar district of Haryana, the pressure is mounting on cities located on the banks of the river in Uttar Pradesh. In Agra, preparations are on to meet a possible flood-like situation as three lakh cusec water discharged from Tajewala Barrage is expected to reach here by July 14.

Flooded Yamuna touching wall of Taj Mahal in Agra. (HT FILE PHOTO)
“With heavy rain these days, there is increased pressure on Hathinikund or Tajewala barrage in Haryana and the volume of water discharged has increased since July 9. The water released from Tajewala barrage takes about five to six days to reach Agra and as such the district administration has been advised to take necessary measures by July 14,” said Sharad Saurabh Giri, executive engineer, irrigation department.

Police Commissioner Agra Dr Preetinder Singh has also directed the cops, especially on the outskirts and areas on banks of river Yamuna to remain alert.

“Due to heavy rain, red alert has been sounded all over the affected areas and we in Agra are leaving nothing to chance,” said Dr Singh.

“We are in constant touch with the civil administration and police outposts in bordering areas are on the alert. There is no need to panic at present but we have to remain alert so that damages are minimized,” said Dr Preetinder Singh.

“Agra police are coordinating with the district administration, irrigation department and weather department to remain vigilant,” he added.

