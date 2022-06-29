Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.

letters@htlive.com

After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure.

Director General of Police (DGP), U.P., DS Chauhan said strict action would be initiated against anyone posting provocative posts on social media over the Rajasthan incident.

“All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.

He said the social media of U.P. police cell has been directed to keep a watch on social media platforms and initiate action against those who post inflammatory messages.

Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli on Tuesday was brutally murdered at his shop for allegedly sharing a provocative remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.

A senior official posted at the police headquarters said social media units in all districts have been asked to initiate immediate action on any incendiary communal post.

“All district police chiefs have been instructed to hold peace committee meetings and hold talks with local religious heads so that any issue that could lead to a communal conflict could be averted,” the official said.

The police official said extra precaution was being taken as several districts across the state had earlier witnessed violent protests after the Friday prayers on June 3 and 10 in protest against remarks on the Prophet.

He said additional police force have been provided to for all necessary arrangements in sensitive localities. He also said intelligence sleuths in civvies have also been deployed and CCTVs have been put up at strategic locations for proper and continuous tracking of movement of those, who have been involved in causing trouble in the past.