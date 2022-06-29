Post Udaipur killing, police step up vigil in U.P.
After the gruesome murder of a tailor in Rajasthan, the Uttar Pradesh police have stepped up vigil across the state as a precautionary measure.
Director General of Police (DGP), U.P., DS Chauhan said strict action would be initiated against anyone posting provocative posts on social media over the Rajasthan incident.
“All police personnel posted across the state are on alert following the incident in Udaipur, Rajasthan. Our priority is to maintain law and order in the state and avert any type of trouble,” Chauhan said while talking to newspersons.
He said the social media of U.P. police cell has been directed to keep a watch on social media platforms and initiate action against those who post inflammatory messages.
Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal Teli on Tuesday was brutally murdered at his shop for allegedly sharing a provocative remark made by now-removed BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma against Prophet Mohammad.
A senior official posted at the police headquarters said social media units in all districts have been asked to initiate immediate action on any incendiary communal post.
“All district police chiefs have been instructed to hold peace committee meetings and hold talks with local religious heads so that any issue that could lead to a communal conflict could be averted,” the official said.
The police official said extra precaution was being taken as several districts across the state had earlier witnessed violent protests after the Friday prayers on June 3 and 10 in protest against remarks on the Prophet.
He said additional police force have been provided to for all necessary arrangements in sensitive localities. He also said intelligence sleuths in civvies have also been deployed and CCTVs have been put up at strategic locations for proper and continuous tracking of movement of those, who have been involved in causing trouble in the past.
30K register for Pune varsity senate elections
PUNE Even as the tenure of former senate members of the Savitribai Phule Pune University has ended, the process for the election of new senate members has been started by the SPPU administration. Till now, more than 30,000 people have registered for participating in the election, and the last date for registration is July 3. These elections will be held in Pune, Nashik and Ahmednagar districts where affiliated colleges are under the SPPU jurisdiction.
World Bank offers ₹3,500 cr agri loan to U.P.
The World Bank has offered a soft loan of ₹3,500 crore to Uttar Pradesh to promote food processing and crop diversification with a view to enhance the income of the state's farmers, people in the know of things said. The loan offer was made by World Bank, regional director, South Asia, John Roome, in a meeting with chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and officials of agriculture and forest departments, here, on Tuesday.
SPPU exam trend: Students need extra supplements, write till end
PUNE The semester examinations of the Savitribai Phule Pune University are currently underway, however, an interesting trend is seen among students. With engineering, architecture and pharmacy exams having started initially, it is seen that pharmacy students are attaching the maximum number of supplements which is seven to eight. The students are given the main answer sheet of 24 pages with each supplement containing four pages.
A Pune-based businessman was duped of ₹35 lakh by three fraudsters who promised to give him new currency notes. The businessman lodged a first information report (FIR) at Lakshar police station on Wednesday. Police have booked Sajid Mubarak Sheikh from Koregaon Park, Jaswinder Sing Gundev from Ravivar peth and Jitendra Mehta from Bharuch Gujrat under sections 406, 420, 120 (b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.
IIT Kanpur convocation: 1360 students receive digital degrees, 51 bag medal, awards
The 1360 students who got degrees on the occasion included PhD students (116), 10 MTech-PhD (joint degree), MTech (144), BTech (556), MBA (53), MDes (14), 25 MS (by research), PGPEX-VLFM (40), 144 in MSc (2 years course), double major (24), dual degree (108), 21 from MS-PD (MS part of the dual degree) and BS (105). Apart from degrees, 51 categories of prizes and medals were given to students.
