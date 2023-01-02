Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Power consumer body launches social media campaign

Power consumer body launches social media campaign

Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:25 AM IST

“Most of the consumers are harassed and extorted because of lack of awareness of their rights,” parishad chairman Avdhesh Kumar Verma said adding “We have, therefore decided to regularly make consumers aware of their rights and rules through the social media platforms. Its beginning was made today and the campaign will continue uninterrupted.”

(Pic for representation)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Sunday launched public awareness campaign using social media platforms to educate state’s electricity consumers about their rights.

It began with the release of short video clips on twitter and Facebook on the New Year informing about how a metered consumer can use the same power connection without having to apply for a temporary connection to begin construction in the same premise.

According to him, video clips on issues related to new power connection, power theft, tariff, meter replacement etc will regularly be made and released on various social media platforms for the benefit of state’s over three crore consumers.

Verma claimed that parishad’s one of the major achievements in recent years was helping 45 lakh consumers get refund of 743 crore recovered unduly from them as electricity duty.

“By the end of 2022, the four electricity companies in the state had returned approximately Rs421 crore, with a remaining balance of 321 crore yet to be returned,” he said.

Another major achievement, he said, was the refund of an excess amount of 100 crore realised from consumers as the cost of new power connections in violation of the Cost Data Book.

Story Saved
