Power men to hold rally in Delhi on Nov 23 against electricity bill

Thousands of power employees and engineers from different states, including Uttar Pradesh, will hold a rally in Delhi on November 23 to oppose the proposed electricity bill and privatisation of the energy sector by the Centre, said All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) chairman Shailendra Dubey here on Sunday.

“The rally will start from Ramlila Maidan and proceed to Jantar Mantar,” he said, adding “the National Coordination Committee of Electricity Employees & Engineers (NCCOEEE) has been holding state level conventions across the country in preparation for the Delhi rally for the last four months.”

He said besides opposing the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022, power men are demanding an old pension scheme and regularisation of all outsourced employees.

“Although Lok Sabha has referred Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 to the Standing Committee on Energy, till date the standing committee has not held any discussions with power employees or electricity consumers who are the biggest stakeholders,” Dubey said.

He said any unilateral action to get the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022 passed in Parliament without taking the electricity employees and engineers across the country into confidence would be strongly opposed and all 27 lakh electricity employees and engineers of the country will be forced to resort to a nationwide strike in protest against the move.