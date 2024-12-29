Menu Explore
Power supply to Basti village restored after MLA intervention

ByHT Correspondent, Gorakhpur
Dec 29, 2024 08:08 AM IST

An issue arose after the electricity supply to Bargadwa village in the district was snapped due to outstanding bills of some users on Friday afternoon.

A social media post by BJP MLA Ajay Singh sparked a row over the alleged misuse of powers by the vigilance team of the energy department in Basti district. An issue arose after the electricity supply to Bargadwa village in the district was snapped due to outstanding bills of some users on Friday afternoon.

Power supply to Basti village restored after MLA intervention

Following Singh’s intervention, the supply was restored within 12 hours.

Speaking to HT, Singh, who represents the Haraiya constituency in the assembly, said: “In the name of collecting electricity bills, the employees and vigilance team are harassing consumers and extorting money. If 20 people haven’t paid their bills, how can you justify disconnecting the supply to 60 households?”

On Saturday, the MLA, in a strongly worded post, said: “Do not push people to the point where they feel compelled to teach you a lesson for your wrongdoings. This behaviour is now beyond tolerance,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, executive engineer Ajay Maurya defended the corporation’s actions, stating that a campaign to recover the outstanding payments was underway. He clarified that 25 residents of Bargadwa had never paid their bills. Following the MLA’s complaint, directives were issued to disconnect the supply only for those who had long-standing unpaid bills. HTC

