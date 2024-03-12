 Prayagraj all set for Ramzan from today - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Lucknow / Prayagraj all set for Ramzan from today

Prayagraj all set for Ramzan from today

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 12, 2024 07:10 AM IST

Ramzan to start Tuesday with sighting of crescent moon. Tarawih prayers to begin Monday, first 'roza' on Tuesday. Localities abuzz with activities.

With the sighting of the crescent moon, the holy month of Ramzan is all set to start Tuesday. While the tarawih prayers were expected to begin at mosques from Monday, the first ‘roza’ will be observed Tuesday after the ‘sehri’ meal.

The Jama Masjid in Prayagraj’s Chowk on Monday (HT)
Sheher Qazi Mufti Shafeeq Ahmad Sharifi confirmed the beginning of Ramzan from Tuesday.

Soon after the confirmation, localities in Prayagraj’s old city were abuzz with activities. People congratulated each other and flocked to buy groceries, fruits and other essentials.

People were also elated over pleasant weather conditions as that will make fasting easier, especially for those who go out for work. It is worth mentioning that Ramzan was observed during summer or humid weather over the last few years. However, with rain and hailstorm in the region, the weather is not extreme this month.

Tarawih prayers were expected to be offered at all prominent and small mosques in Kareli, Atala, Rasulpur, Roshanbag, Akbarpur, Dariabad, Chowk, Sabzi Mandi, etc. Police also carried out patrolling at main markets and crossings as a precautionary measure.

Tuesday, March 12, 2024
