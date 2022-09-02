Prayagraj: Boyfriend stabs woman, flees with cash and jewellery

A man stabbed her 22-year-old girlfriend and then fled with her cash and jewellery under Sarai Akil police station of Kaushambi, police said. The woman was found lying injured in the fields in critical condition and was admitted to the hospital. The woman left home with her boyfriend on Wednesday evening and now a hunt has been launched for him, police said.

According to reports, residents of Amwa village spotted a woman lying injured in the fields on Thursday morning and informed the police. The woman had multiple stab wounds and she was in critical condition. A knife was also found nearby, police said.

As per the documents found in her bag the woman was identified as a resident of a village in the same area. Sarai Akil police reached the spot on receiving information and admitted the woman to the hospital.

The woman’s kin also reached the spot on receiving information. The family informed police that the woman fled her home with her boyfriend on Wednesday evening and also took away some cash, jewellery and clothes from her home.

The family members claimed that they have launched a search for the woman but to no avail.

The injured woman informed police that she was in an affair with a youth of Tilhapur village. The youth promised her marriage and asked her to flee her home with cash and valuables. However, the youth took her to the deserted spot in the fields and stabbed her. He then fled with the cash and jewellery.

SHO of Sarai Akil police station Sunil Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and efforts were on to trace and arrest him, he added.