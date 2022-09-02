Prayagraj: Boyfriend stabs woman, flees with cash and jewellery
A man stabbed her 22-year-old girlfriend and then fled with her cash and jewellery under Sarai Akil police station of Kaushambi, police said
A man stabbed her 22-year-old girlfriend and then fled with her cash and jewellery under Sarai Akil police station of Kaushambi, police said. The woman was found lying injured in the fields in critical condition and was admitted to the hospital. The woman left home with her boyfriend on Wednesday evening and now a hunt has been launched for him, police said.
According to reports, residents of Amwa village spotted a woman lying injured in the fields on Thursday morning and informed the police. The woman had multiple stab wounds and she was in critical condition. A knife was also found nearby, police said.
As per the documents found in her bag the woman was identified as a resident of a village in the same area. Sarai Akil police reached the spot on receiving information and admitted the woman to the hospital.
The woman’s kin also reached the spot on receiving information. The family informed police that the woman fled her home with her boyfriend on Wednesday evening and also took away some cash, jewellery and clothes from her home.
The family members claimed that they have launched a search for the woman but to no avail.
The injured woman informed police that she was in an affair with a youth of Tilhapur village. The youth promised her marriage and asked her to flee her home with cash and valuables. However, the youth took her to the deserted spot in the fields and stabbed her. He then fled with the cash and jewellery.
SHO of Sarai Akil police station Sunil Kumar Singh said an FIR has been lodged against the accused and efforts were on to trace and arrest him, he added.
-
Former CIC Shailesh Gandhi targeted by extortion gang
Mumbai: Former Central Information Commissioner Shailesh Gandhi has sought police investigation after a cybercriminal tried to extort money from him after an unsolicited intimate video call. Asthana's however failed to extract any money as Gandhi lodged a police complaint immediately after receiving the call. In his complaint, registered on Tuesday, Gandhi wrote that he received a video call from an unknown number on August 27. Gandhi then blocked the phone number.
-
CM Shinde meets Raj Thackeray; calls on Sena leaders on the occasion of Ganesh festival
Mumbai Chief minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray at the latter's Dadar residence Shivtirth, to greet him for the Ganesh festival. The CM also called on other Shiv Sena leaders Manohar Joshi and Milind Narvekar, a close aide of Sena president Uddhav Thackeray, at their homes.
-
Shinde govt plans to restart housing loan scheme for policemen
The state government is planning to restart a scheme for police personnel under which they can procure loans from private banks to build their houses. The House Building Advance was started on April 10, 2017 when Devendra Fadnavis was chief minister. However, it was scrapped by the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi government led by Uddhav Thackeray on June 7, 2022.
-
Punekars unhappy over Ganesh immersion arrangements
Pune: Though the Pune Municipal Corporation has set up immersion spots, mobile and artificial tanks, residents who carried out Ganesh visarjan (immersion) after one and a half days of the festival found the civic arrangements lacking in terms of poor staff deployment and unclean ghats. On Thursday, the second day of Ganeshotsav, many faithful performed immersion of the idol according to the tradition.
-
UGC steps up measures to grant autonomy to affiliated colleges
In line with the National Education Policy 2020, the University Grants Commission has started preparing comprehensive guidelines to provide autonomy to affiliated colleges, officials familiar with the development said on Thursday. The NEP envisages autonomy for all colleges currently affiliated to a university and recommends that they should eventually become autonomous degree-granting colleges. In 2018, two Delhi University colleges — St Stephen's and Hindu College — had approached the ministry of education seeking autonomy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics