Prayagraj: Elderly man shot dead, two sons injured

A 62-year-old man was shot dead while his two sons were assaulted and injured by around a dozen miscreants at Yarna Kotia village under Sarai Inayat police station of trans-Ganga area of the district late Sunday night. Senior police officials reached the spot and carried out investigations. On the complaint of one of the injured, an FIR has been lodged against two named and some unidentified persons, police said.

It is reported that the assault was a fallout of the suicide of a woman married to one of the sons of the deceased.

According to reports, 62-year-old Mithialal Bind, his wife Rajjo Devi 58, his sons Abhishek 24 and Arvind 32 were asleep in his house situated close to the main road.

Late in the night, around a dozen miscreants barged into their house and attacked them with iron rods and other weapons. The assailants tried to flee when locals rushed to the house on hearing the cries of family members. However, Mithialal caught the hand of one of the attackers despite being seriously injured. In a bid to rescue himself, the attacker whipped out a pistol and shot at Mithialal in the chest. The attackers fled while Mithialal died before he could be taken to the hospital.

Sarai Inayat police reached the spot and admitted the injured to the nearest community health centre where the doctors referred them to SRN hospital. The body of the aged man was sent for autopsy, police added.

Mithialal’s wife Rajjo Devi informed police that her son Arvind was married to Arti of Kathauta village in Phulpur. However, the couple was not in good relations and Arti committed suicide by hanging herself in November 2019. On the complaint of Arti’s brother Mahesh, an FIR was lodged against Arvind and other members of the family. Arvind was released on bail around two and half months back. Police questioning further revealed that Arvind was threatened by his in-laws after his marriage was fixed to a woman. Arti’s kin was pressuring him to give half of his land in the name of his two children Riya and Ritik who live with their maternal grandparents.

SHO of Sarai Inayat police station Rakesh Chaurasia said on the complaint of Arvind, an FIR has been lodged against Mahesh Bind, Rohit and some unidentified persons. Some suspects have been rounded up for questioning, he added.