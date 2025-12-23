Prayagraj: Freight train halt over duty hours leads to traffic chaos

Chaos prevailed at Lal Gopalganj railway station on Tuesday after a locomotive pilot refused to move a freight train, citing completion of duty hours, resulting in a massive traffic jam for over an hour. Vehicles stuck in a jam near railway crossing at Lalgopalganj in Prayagraj on Tuesday. (HT)

According to officials, the freight train, operated by guard Sushil Yadav and loco pilot Amarnath, arrived at Lal Gopalganj station around 11.30 am. After the Intercity Express crossed on line number 1 at 11.35 am, the lower signal turned green. However, despite receiving clearance, the loco pilot did not move the train forward, causing the railway crossing at Jethwara Road to remain closed.

The loco pilot informed the station administration that his duty hours were officially limited to eight hours, but he had already been on duty for nine-and-a-half hours. On instructions from the control room, the station master issued a memo permitting 9+2 hours of duty, but the pilot refused to comply.

Due to the prolonged halt, vehicular traffic on both sides of the railway crossing came to a standstill, leading to severe congestion. Commuters and pedestrians faced inconvenience, while local police struggled to manage the situation. Many motorists attempted to take alternate routes to avoid the jam.

Considering the seriousness of the situation, the traffic inspector (Northern Railway) and the DRM office intervened. Following directions from senior officials, the loco pilot finally moved the freight train towards Kunda at 12:45 pm. After the train departed, the railway crossing was opened and road traffic returned to normal.

Northern Railway has ordered an inquiry into the incident. Senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) Kuldeep Tiwari said, “This action was wrong. An investigation has been ordered. Appropriate action will be taken based on statements and the inquiry report to determine why and under what circumstances this occurred.”