Prayagraj Mahakumbh: Development proposals worth over ₹339 crore finalised
Development and beautification proposals worth over ₹339 crore have been finalised by the Prayagraj Mela Authority and Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) as part of the preparations for Mahakumbh-2025.
A few more proposals are also being finalised and once they are ready, they will be sent to the state government for approval, say officials aware of the development. The state government has already allocated ₹100 crore in its recently presented state budget for the preparations of the once-in-12-years mega religious fair to be held in Prayagraj.
“Many of the projects have been finalised. Some remaining projects for the forthcoming Mahakumbh-2025 are now being finalised. As soon as we have all the proposals and their approximate budgets ready, they would be sent to the state government,” said CEO of Prayagraj Mela Authority and vice-chairman of PDA, Arvind Kumar Chauhan.
Officials said approximate amount to be spent on different projects had also been decided. In the proposals, those works have been given importance which will take more time to get fully executed and therefore need to be started as quickly as possible.
Among the proposals Prayagraj Mela Authority and PDA have finalised so far include construction of a skywalk at Sangam for the devotees coming to the fair, restoration of Curzon Bridge and its development into a Ganga Museum, improving and developing the routes of Panchkosi Parikrama, installing LED coloured lights, improving Chandra Shekhar Azad Park lake, developing Kanihar forest lake, constructing multilevel parking at Zero road bus stand and its development, setting up a ropeway at Sangam, developing Dashashwamedh Ghat and temple besides Triveni Pushp as a tourist attraction, officials said.
A proposal has been prepared for the restoration of Nagvasuki, Takshak Teerth and Bharadwaj Muni temples also, officials say.
Preparations are also being made to start running Metrolite at least on a part of Bamrauli-Jhunsi route. The nodal agency Prayagraj Development Authority has directed RITES to prepare a fresh DPR for Metrolite and has prepared a proposal of around ₹5500 crore for it. The plan is to have Metrolite running between Prayagraj junction and Kanihar city lake in Jhunsi at the time of Mahakumbh-2025. Around 10 metro stations between Prayagraj junction and Kanihar city lake are proposed to be constructed. Officials want to start Metrolite related work before Dussehra.
