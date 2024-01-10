Prayagraj man arrested in Aligarh for links with ISIS module

Uttar Prades Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Prayagraj resident from Aligarh for his alleged links with an ISIS module, the agency said on Tuesday. After seven of his aides were arrested, Faraz had gone underground and was arrested following a tip off, the officials added.

The arrest of Amaas Ahmed, 22, who hails from the Kareli area of Prayagraj, was made 20 days after police declared a reward of ₹25,000 on another Kareli youth, one Faizan Bakhtiyar, who has also been accused of taking part in anti-national activities.

ATS officials said Amaas alias Faraz, and a few other persons arrested earlier had been operating an ISIS module in Aligarh and were recruiting more youngsters. After seven of his aides were arrested, Faraz had gone underground and was arrested following a tip off, the officials added.

Faraz, who has a bachelor’s degrees in psychology from the Aligarh Muslim University, is an MBA aspirant.

Locals said Faraz’s father Khateeb Ahmad is a realtor while his mother a teacher.

Police investigation also revealed that Faraz is a relative of Faizan.

Kareli station house officer Amarnath Rai said he learnt about Faraz’s arrest on Tuesday and was carrying out further inquiry in this connection.