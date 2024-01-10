close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Prayagraj man arrested in Aligarh for links with ISIS module

Prayagraj man arrested in Aligarh for links with ISIS module

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Jan 10, 2024 06:36 AM IST

Faraz, who has a bachelor’s degrees in psychology from the Aligarh Muslim University, is an MBA aspirant.

Uttar Prades Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a Prayagraj resident from Aligarh for his alleged links with an ISIS module, the agency said on Tuesday.

After seven of his aides were arrested, Faraz had gone underground and was arrested following a tip off, the officials added.
After seven of his aides were arrested, Faraz had gone underground and was arrested following a tip off, the officials added.

The arrest of Amaas Ahmed, 22, who hails from the Kareli area of Prayagraj, was made 20 days after police declared a reward of 25,000 on another Kareli youth, one Faizan Bakhtiyar, who has also been accused of taking part in anti-national activities.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

ATS officials said Amaas alias Faraz, and a few other persons arrested earlier had been operating an ISIS module in Aligarh and were recruiting more youngsters. After seven of his aides were arrested, Faraz had gone underground and was arrested following a tip off, the officials added.

Faraz, who has a bachelor’s degrees in psychology from the Aligarh Muslim University, is an MBA aspirant.

Locals said Faraz’s father Khateeb Ahmad is a realtor while his mother a teacher.

Police investigation also revealed that Faraz is a relative of Faizan.

Kareli station house officer Amarnath Rai said he learnt about Faraz’s arrest on Tuesday and was carrying out further inquiry in this connection.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 10, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out