Prayagraj Municipal Corporation begins efforts to implement digital twin solution to enhance revenue

The Prayagraj Municipal Corporation (PMC) has initiated steps to enhance its revenue collection system and support city planning by validating existing data with present ground reality. An aerial view of Prayagraj city. (For Representation)

“Under a turnkey project, the PMC has completed the tendering process for developing the system with continued support mechanism to generate an integrated mapping solution,” said PK Dwivedi, chief tax assessment officer, PMC.

The request for proposal (RFP) in this regard was invited by us on February 12 and the last date of bidding was March 4. The technical bids were also opened on March 4, he added. The chosen firm will complete the task in 120 days from the date of assigning of work, he said.

The official said the integrated digital twin solution is intended to provide web-enabled GIS applications with seamless 3D visualisation of properties and assets to assist the municipal corporation in the assessment of its revenue streams and reconciliation processes. “This solution is aimed at creating a more transparent approach towards e-governance,” Dwivedi said.

The solution is expected to be based on reliable ground information captured at street level using state-of-the-art mapping and surveying technologies. Bidders should adopt a composite approach to create a web-based solution to display the 3D basemaps of Prayagraj city along with the existing MIS information integrated with 360-degree panoramic images.

The project will initially cover approximately 4.5 sq km area under two wards of Civil Lines and the area may be increased as per requirement, said the chief tax assessment officer.

The project aims to ensure capturing of accurate information related to properties as they exist on the ground. Therefore, the solution is expected to enable map-based visualisation of MIS tax records and support upstream processes of reconciliation and assessment, he said.

Through this initiative, PMC intends to employ an umbrella solution that will integrate the spatial datasets (3D basemap generated from aerial LiDAR survey and 360-degree panoramic imagery) with the existing MIS in a web-based GIS solution to enable the government in efficient decision making.