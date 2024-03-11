 Prayagraj: SHUATS bags patent for novel model to produce green power - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Prayagraj: SHUATS bags patent for novel model to produce green power

Prayagraj: SHUATS bags patent for novel model to produce green power

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 11, 2024 07:45 PM IST

SHUATS and its assistant professors awarded patent for novel microbial fuel cell assembly design harnessing bioelectricity from wastewater, aiding in bioremediation.

Sam Higginbottom University of Agriculture, Technology and Sciences (SHUATS) and two of its assistant professors Sam A Masih and N Maxton have been awarded a patent by government of India for developing a novel microbial fuel cell assembly design capable of harnessing maximum electrical potential with the use of microorganisms present in wastewater.

Assistant professors of SHUATS Sam A Masih and N Maxton who have been awarded the patent. (Sourced)
Assistant professors of SHUATS Sam A Masih and N Maxton who have been awarded the patent. (Sourced)

The microbial fuel cell assembly, developed by the faculty, utilises available heavy metal recovery for sustainable bioremediation and bioenergy production. Microbial populations is used as substrate to degrade organic matter and generate bioelectricity.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

During research, they tested numerous electrodes and their design to enhance biofilm formation to produce bio electricity. The two assistant professors worked on the system for more than a decade, optimising microbial growth kinetics and biofilm formation.

Now they have improved the design in a compact form. It can be taken at an industrial discharge point to check the possibility of toxic matter removal along with green energy production. Officiating vice chancellor of SHUATS, Prof B Mehra, congratulated the young scientists for their novel invention.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On