Heatwave conditions resurfaced in parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, pushing Prayagraj and Varanasi to the top of the country’s temperature chart for the second consecutive day. However, evening showers, gusty winds and overcast skies brought much-needed relief from the scorching heat.

People move amid a dust storm in Prayagraj on Wednesday (PTI)

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported heatwave conditions at isolated places in Varanasi, Prayagraj, Churk (Sonbhadra) and Bahraich as temperatures soared across eastern Uttar Pradesh.

Prayagraj remained the hottest city in the country with a maximum temperature of 45°C, while Varanasi was the second hottest at 42.8°C. On Tuesday, the two cities had recorded 44°C and 43°C respectively.

After witnessing another scorching day, Prayagraj experienced a change in weather during the second half of Wednesday as clouds gathered and dust-laden winds swept across the city. The Sangam city recorded 4.6 mm of rainfall, providing relief from the intense heat.

Varanasi also witnessed light rainfall on Wednesday evening after three days of oppressive heat. Gusty winds accompanied the rain, which continued for around 20 minutes. The maximum temperature at Varanasi BHU was recorded at 42.8°C, while Varanasi airport registered 41.5°C.

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{{^usCountry}} At Prayagraj, weather expert and former head of the geography department at Allahabad University, Prof BN Mishra, said the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon has already advanced into parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, while the Bay of Bengal branch has reached coastal Odisha. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} At Prayagraj, weather expert and former head of the geography department at Allahabad University, Prof BN Mishra, said the Arabian Sea branch of the monsoon has already advanced into parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, while the Bay of Bengal branch has reached coastal Odisha. {{/usCountry}}

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He said that if light rainfall accompanied by winds of 50-60 kmph occurs in Prayagraj and adjoining areas within the next 24 to 48 hours, it would help draw moisture-laden winds from central India towards the Ganga plains, paving the way for the monsoon’s arrival in the region.

However, he cautioned that if such conditions do not develop soon, the arrival of the monsoon in Prayagraj could be delayed by another four to five days.

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Prof Mishra noted that Prayagraj and neighbouring districts lie in a crucial zone of the Ganga plains where the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal branches of the monsoon converge. Given the prevailing overcast conditions and drop in temperature, he said there is a strong possibility that the monsoon is already setting in.

Other major temperatures recorded in the state included Jhansi and Churk at 42°C, Kanpur IAF at 41.6°C, Bahraich at 41.4°C, Hamirpur at 41.2°C and Banda at 41°C.

In Lucknow, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 39.6°C and 29.6°C respectively. The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies on Thursday, with temperatures likely to hover around 41°C and 30°C.