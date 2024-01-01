Prayagraj: Yamunanagar cops nab 7 with 186 litres of hooch

The police in the trans-Yamuna (Yamunanagar)area of Prayagraj launched a massive crackdown against illegal liquor business on the first day of the year. The cops combed the remote areas of rural regions and took the help of locals to get clues about bootleggers, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said police teams of Lalapur, Ghoorpur, Shankargarh and the industrial area carried out raids on the first day of the new year and arrested six bootleggers active in the areas. (FOR REPRESENTATION)

During the drive across the region, the cops arrested seven bootleggers and seized 151 litres of illegal liquor. Equipment and raw materials used in manufacturing illicit liquor were also seized from the accused, they added.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) trans-Yamuna Abhinav Tyagi said police teams of Lalapur, Ghoorpur, Shankargarh and the industrial area carried out raids on the first day of the new year and arrested six bootleggers active in the areas. They used to manufacture illicit liquor and sell it to locals at a low cost. However, the illegal liquor is laced with urea and other harmful contents which may pose a serious threat to the health of consumers and can also be fatal. The drive will continue in the coming days, he added.

Ghoorpur police in two separate raids nabbed two bootleggers and seized 55 litres of illicit liquor. Industrial area police arrested two persons with 31 litres of illicit liquor, Lalapur police caught a person with 20 litres of illicit liquor while Shankargarh police also nabbed a man with 20 litres of illicit liquor.

Meanwhile, Phulpur police of the trans-Ganga area also nabbed a person with 5 litres of hooch and Koraon police arrested a person with 20 litres of illicit liquor. The Kaundhiaya police also arrested two persons with 35 litres of illicit liquor in two separate raids.