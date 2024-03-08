Prayagraj’s Janhvi receives Heritage Fashion Icon Award from PM Modi

Social media content creator Janhvi Singh, who is from Sangam city, was conferred the Heritage Fashion Icon Award by PM Narendra Modi at the inaugural National Creators Award ceremony in New Delhi on the occasion of International Women’s Day on Friday. Content creator Janhvi Singh of U.P.’s Prayagraj receiving the award from PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 8. (Sourced)

Janhvi, 21, has inspired people through her videos on Indian culture and apparel on the social media. The PM touched Janhvi’s feet as soon as she touched his feet after receiving the award at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital.

“India is a beautiful country and everything connected to its culture and tradition is equally beautiful. I am trying to carry forward this heritage and stick to our roots through saris and other Indian apparel” Janhvi said after receiving the award.

A resident of Pritam Nagar area here, she is the niece of trader association leader Dhananjay Singh while her father Vinod Singh is also a businessman. Her mother Rakhi Singh is a homemaker.

Janhvi passed high school from the Air Force School Bamrauli and intermediate from Sanskar International School. After her schooling, Janhvi started her career as a content creator. She also runs a YouTube channel.