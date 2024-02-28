 Prayers in temple inside Teele Wali Masjid: Court rejects petition challenging order on maintainability of suit - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow / Prayers in temple inside Teele Wali Masjid: Court rejects petition challenging order on maintainability of suit

Prayers in temple inside Teele Wali Masjid: Court rejects petition challenging order on maintainability of suit

ByPawan Dixit
Feb 29, 2024 05:12 AM IST

Maulana Kari Sayyed Shah Fazlul Mannan had filed the civil revision petition challenging the order passed on September 6, 2023, by civil judge (south) ordering that the suit of Hindu parties was maintainable

LUCKNOW The court of additional district judge on Wednesday rejected the revision petition of Muslim parties challenging junior court’s order on maintainability of a civil suit seeking rights to offer prayers at Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir said to be situated in the compound of the Teele Wali Masjid along river Gomti in the state capital.

Court of additional district judge (Pic for representation)
Court of additional district judge (Pic for representation)

Additional district judge Narendra Kumar (III) passed the order on Wednesday on a petition filed by advocate Nripendra Pandey and others.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Maulana Kari Sayyed Shah Fazlul Mannan had filed the civil revision petition challenging the order passed on September 6, 2023, by civil judge (south) ordering that the suit of Hindu parties was maintainable.

Advocate Nripendra Pandey had filed the suit in court on February 15, 2023, seeking permission to offer prayers at the Lord Shesh Nagesh Teeleshwar Mahadev Mandir. Now, the civil court (junior division) will hear the application seeking rights to offer prayer at the mandir.

Advocate Abhay Srivastava represented Hindu parties in court and advocate Ritesh Rastogi represented the state government.

Another application seeking survey of Teele Wali Masjid will come up for hearing on March 2 in the court of additional district judge.

Originally, lawyer Hari Shankar Jain had filed this case in the civil court in Lucknow in 2013 seeking survey of the mosque. The case has been pending since then.

Muslim litigants had challenged the case in the court of additional district judge stating that it is not maintainable.

Hindu litigants had claimed that the Teele Wali Masjid was ‘Lakshman Teela’ constructed by Lakshman, younger brother of Lord Ram.

They urged the court to allow survey of the mosque campus, especially the area that was annexed by the mosque committee in 2013 by erecting a boundary wall.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Pawan Dixit

    Pawan Dixit has been a journalist for over a decade. He has extensively covered eastern UP for around five years, covered 2012 UP assembly polls, 2014 Lok Sabha polls while being stationed in Varanasi. Now, in Lucknow, he covers outstation political assignments, reports special cases from district court, high court and state information commission

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On