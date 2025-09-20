Pre-festival review meet: Yogi says troublemakers must be responded to in their own language

Observing that the festive season is a sensitive time for maintaining security and good governance, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday told officials any attempt to disturb the peace must be dealt with firmly and troublemakers responded to in their own language. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath chairing a review meeting on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Calling upon people to celebrate the upcoming festivals with joy and enthusiasm, Yogi asserted that ensuring safety and convenience should remain a top priority and emphasised the need to draw lessons from past experiences.

Chairing a high-level meeting, he issued detailed guidelines to government and administrative officials regarding the smooth conduct of festivals, maintenance of cleanliness, and strengthening of law and order.

The meeting was attended by divisional commissioners, DMs, ADGs (Zones), police commissioners, inspectors general, deputy inspectors general, and other senior officers.

Cautioning against any mischievous attempts to provoke communal tensions, he instructed officials to remain watchful.

Stressing the need for strict vigilance on social media, he directed officials to take immediate and strong action against those who spread rumours or create fake accounts to mislead the public.

Officials were also told to review the past month’s activities, identify troublemakers and keep a close watch on them.

He expressed satisfaction over the positive environment during past festivals and urged officials to maintain this spirit of coordination and public participation in the forthcoming occasions, including Pitru Visarjan, Sharadiya Navratri, Vijayadashami, Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, Agrasen Jayanti, Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti, Deepotsav, Diwali, and major celebrations such as Kashi’s Dev Deepawali and Chhath Mahaparv.

“The entire Uttar Pradesh administration, including police and civil authorities, must remain on round-the-clock alert. Local needs must be carefully addressed to ensure that every festival is celebrated in an atmosphere of harmony,” he said.