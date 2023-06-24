Showers break humid spell in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: Pre-monsoon showers lashed the city as well as rural areas on Friday night, breaking the continuing hot and humid weather prevailing for the past over one week. The cloud cover continued for the entire day on Saturday. Youngsters cool down in Sangam in Prayagraj on Saturday (HT)

Weather experts said the weather would remain the same till Sunday night followed by bright sunshine for a couple of days after which the monsoon would finally arrive in the Gangetic plains.

While localities like Teliyarganj, Govindpur, Salori, Katra, parts of Civil Lines, Alopibagh, George Town, Tagore Town etc received scanty to heavy rain, different localities of the rest of the city had to remain content with just thick cloud cover, cool breeze and a short spell of drizzle on Friday night.

According to weather experts, Friday night’s downpour is part of pre-monsoon showers which came after a long spell of dry and humid weather. Although rain was sporadic in some parts of the city, the people heaved a sigh of relief with cool breeze and drastic reduction in temperature after suffering prolonged humid conditions.

. The Maximum temperature, which was 40.6 degrees Celsius, decreased by five degrees and the minimum temperature too came down from 30.2 on Friday to 25.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

June is highlighted by extreme hot weather marked by humid conditions. Although rain failed to lash many localities of the urban areas of the city, various villages under the rural belt of Phulpur, Chail and Chaka tehsil received heavy rainfall for around one hour. Farmers of villages like Chandopur, Bhawanipur, Manuri and Mahukothi breathed a sigh of relief as a downpour lashed these pockets.

Weathermen say that these pre-monsoon showers have come at an appropriate time and are caused by high humidity being witnessed in the city for the past one week. The conditions would prevail for a couple of days after which there would be a short dry spell. Then the monsoon would arrive with full strength and city could get monsoon showers by the end of next week, said Prof AR Siddiqui, a weather expert and a senior faculty of department of Geography, Allahabad University.

