Preparations begin for last annual budget of Yogi 2.0

The Uttar Pradesh government has begun preparations for the state’s annual budget for 2026-27, the last of the Yogi 2.0. All departments have been directed to submit their budgetary proposals to the finance department by November 30, 2025. CM Yogi Adityanath is expected to get the budget passed by February 2026 to allow departments enough time to utilise funds before the model code of conduct takes effect. (File)

With assembly elections likely to be announced by early January 2027, chief minister Yogi Adityanath is expected to get the budget passed by February 2026 to allow departments enough time to utilise funds before the model code of conduct kicks in. The budget may also carry populist announcements and special allocations to ensure the completion of major development projects.

“Yes, we have begun preparations for the state’s annual budget. All the departments have been asked to submit their budgetary proposals by November 30. We will have two to three rounds of meetings with every department to review the use of funds in 2025-2026 along with their plan for 2026-2027. Proposals will be incorporated only on the basis of past performance and importance of their plans for 2026-2027,” confirmed additional chief secretary (finance) Deepak Kumar.

In a government order, Kumar has directed additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and secretaries to consider the state government’s priorities, commitments and make correct estimates before seeking funds. Demanding an avoidable sum under any head is an irregularity and may have serious ramifications, the order says.

Departments have been given a dedicated format to submit their new demands. Kumar stressed that the annual budget was a policy document projecting the progressive form of the state and giving final touches to the same was a top management function. He asserted that senior officers should forward the proposals of their departments only after they were finalised.