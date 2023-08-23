Krishna Janmabhoomi gearing up for Janmashtami

Preparations have begun for the smooth conduct of Janmashtami on September 7, in Mathura. With just weeks left for the festival, the district magistrate and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) inspected the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi premises and interacted with temple officials there on Tuesday.

Senior government officials in Mathura reviewing Janmashtami arrangements at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Tuesday. (ht)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The idea of the meeting was to ensure that the best possible measures are in place for devotees during their visit,” stated Shailesh Pandey, the Mathura SSP, said. Sri Krishna Janmasthan Sewa Sansthan member Gopeshwar Chaturvedi met the officials on behalf of the temple management.

“The festival is to be celebrated on the intervening night of September 7 and 8, and we expect a good footfall of devotees. There will be celebrations for eight days at Sri Krishna Janambhoomi,” Chaturvedi said.

The review of the preparations was also to avoid instances such as of last year when two devotees suffocated to death at Bankey Behari in Vrindavan.

Despite a year having gone by since the incident, any permanent solution for crowd management at the temple is yet to be worked out

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Caption Senior government officials in Mathura reviewing Janmashtami arrangements at Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi on Tuesday. Photo HT

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON