Prepare plan for laying stone of “Amrit Sarovars” in U.P.: Dy CM Maurya

Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday directed officials to prepare a plan for virtually laying stone of “Amrit Sarovars” (water bodies) in villages at the earliest to necessarily hoist national flag there on the Independence Day.

Under the Amrit Sarovar Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2022, 75 water bodies are to be rejuvenated in each district of the country with a view to conserving water for future as a part of the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (75 years of India’s independence).

“Also chalk out an action plan to make Amrit Sarovars a source of generating income for villagers,” Maurya told the officials. Laying emphasis on the need for women self-help groups participating in the Yoga Day functions on June 21, he asked officials to issue directions in this regard.

He instructed officials to ensure that all the labourers working for 90 days a year must be registered on the labour department’s portal. Maurya also asked them to arrange holding public hearings in all development blocks on the third Wednesday of every month.