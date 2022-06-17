Prepare plan for laying stone of “Amrit Sarovars” in U.P.: Dy CM Maurya
Deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Saturday directed officials to prepare a plan for virtually laying stone of “Amrit Sarovars” (water bodies) in villages at the earliest to necessarily hoist national flag there on the Independence Day.
Under the Amrit Sarovar Mission launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2022, 75 water bodies are to be rejuvenated in each district of the country with a view to conserving water for future as a part of the celebrations of “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” (75 years of India’s independence).
“Also chalk out an action plan to make Amrit Sarovars a source of generating income for villagers,” Maurya told the officials. Laying emphasis on the need for women self-help groups participating in the Yoga Day functions on June 21, he asked officials to issue directions in this regard.
He instructed officials to ensure that all the labourers working for 90 days a year must be registered on the labour department’s portal. Maurya also asked them to arrange holding public hearings in all development blocks on the third Wednesday of every month.
-
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
-
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
-
Pizza chain female staff assaulted by 4 women for ‘staring’ at them | Video
The video shows the gang pulling the woman by her hair, as she cries and pleads for help. After the victim falls on the ground, one of the women starts beating her up with a bamboo stick. When the woman says that she will call the police, one of the assaulters dare her by saying, “Go file police complaint”.
-
Ranchi violence: Cops take back posters with accused's names citing error
Ranchi Police have overall registered a total of 25 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with the violence over Prophet remarks. A police official said that some of the charges included in the FIRs include opening fire at cops, trying to snatch arms from policemen, pelting stones, targeting Hanuman Temple, and raising provocative slogans.
-
Delhi's max temperature falls below 40°C after 13 days, rain likely in 2 days
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the western disturbance and easterlies are expected to bring scattered to fairly widespread rainfall in Delhi and its adjoining states and Union territories (UTs) of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and eastern Uttar Pradesh between June 16 and 18.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics