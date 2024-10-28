Present clear findings in graft cases against officers: Yogi to IOs

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the investigation officers (IOs) probing corruption cases in the irrigation and water resources department to present clear and detailed findings in their reports regarding officers involved in corruption against whom the investigation has been ordered. Yogi instructed that investigation reports must indicate whether charges are ‘proven’ or ‘baseless’ to ensure accountability. (HT file)

“The IOs should avoid using terms like ‘partially proved the allegations’. Rather, their report must clearly state whether the allegations of corruption against the officer are ‘found correct’ or ‘found baseless’ to facilitate prompt action against the guilty,” Yogi said.

During a review meeting held recently, the CM issued directives to the officers while examining progress of the investigation in the corruption cases.

In the meeting, an investigation officer presented a report on departmental and disciplinary actions against negligent officials, using the term “partially proved the allegations.”

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, Yogi told the officers that use of unclear terms in the report shields the guilty. Such words are not specified in the departmental guidelines.

Warning the investigation officer to desist from using such words in the future, the CM said strict action will be taken against the officers who fails to follow the order.

Yogi instructed that investigation reports must indicate whether charges are ‘proven’ or ‘baseless’ to ensure accountability. This step will ensure that action against the guilty officers does no remain pending due to the term used by them in the report.

A state government spokesperson said, “In view of the ongoing crackdown on corruption under the ‘zero tolerance policy,’ the Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has intensified efforts to hold officers accountable for corruption, negligence and misconduct.