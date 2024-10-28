Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Oct 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Present clear findings in graft cases against officers: Yogi to IOs

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 29, 2024 05:26 AM IST

During a review meeting, UP CM issued directives to the officers while examining progress of the investigation in the corruption cases

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed the investigation officers (IOs) probing corruption cases in the irrigation and water resources department to present clear and detailed findings in their reports regarding officers involved in corruption against whom the investigation has been ordered.

Yogi instructed that investigation reports must indicate whether charges are ‘proven’ or ‘baseless’ to ensure accountability. (HT file)
Yogi instructed that investigation reports must indicate whether charges are ‘proven’ or ‘baseless’ to ensure accountability. (HT file)

“The IOs should avoid using terms like ‘partially proved the allegations’. Rather, their report must clearly state whether the allegations of corruption against the officer are ‘found correct’ or ‘found baseless’ to facilitate prompt action against the guilty,” Yogi said.

During a review meeting held recently, the CM issued directives to the officers while examining progress of the investigation in the corruption cases.

In the meeting, an investigation officer presented a report on departmental and disciplinary actions against negligent officials, using the term “partially proved the allegations.”

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, Yogi told the officers that use of unclear terms in the report shields the guilty. Such words are not specified in the departmental guidelines.

Warning the investigation officer to desist from using such words in the future, the CM said strict action will be taken against the officers who fails to follow the order.

Yogi instructed that investigation reports must indicate whether charges are ‘proven’ or ‘baseless’ to ensure accountability. This step will ensure that action against the guilty officers does no remain pending due to the term used by them in the report.

A state government spokesperson said, “In view of the ongoing crackdown on corruption under the ‘zero tolerance policy,’ the Uttar Pradesh government, led by CM Yogi Adityanath, has intensified efforts to hold officers accountable for corruption, negligence and misconduct.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, October 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //