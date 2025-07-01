President Murmu offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple

President Droupadi Murmu visited the Gorakhnath temple here on Monday evening and offered prayers. She was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, who is also the peethadheeshwar of the temple. President Droupadi Murmu offering prayers at the Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur on Monday. (ANI PHOTO)

She was accompanied by governor Anandiben Patel and Union minister of state for health and family welfare Anupriya Patel.

On her arrival at the main gate, she was led to the sanctum sanctorum, where priests lined up to offer their respects while Vedic students chanted hymns.

Guided by scholars from the Guru Gorakhnath Sanskrit Vidyapeeth, the President offered prayers before the idol of Guru Gorakhnath and performed traditional worship. She also paid tribute at the memorial site of Mahant Avaidyanath, the former head of the Gorakhnath temple.

Later, she was a guest of honour at a temple event hosted by the chief minister. She participated in temple rituals and partook in the prasadam offered on the occasion.