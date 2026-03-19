Mathura , President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday visited temples and attended several programmes in Mathura, officials said. President Murmu visits temples, attends several programmes in Mathura

The President reached Mathura in the evening at Cant helipad, where Governor Anandiben Patel, UP ministers and senior officials welcomed her.

She had a 'darshan' at the ISKCON temple in Vrindavan and also participated in an 'aarti'.

The President was welcomed amid the chanting of 'Naam Sankirtan'. She paid floral tributes at Swami Prabhupad's Samadhi and performed 'aarti', Pavan Dubey, media in-charge of the ISKCON temple said.

She then offered prayers at Gaur Nitai, Krishna Balram and Shyam Sunder temple at ISKCON and performed 'aarti' there and attended a cultural programme performed by female devotees, including foreigners.

She gave toffees and chocolates to Gurukul kids and spoke to them, Dubey said, adding that 'Gau Pujan' was cancelled due to heavy rain.

She also visited Prem Mandir and saw one of the major attractions of the temple, the laser show, Ajai Baba media in-charge of Prem Mandir, Vrindavan, said.

Later, she went to seek blessings at Radha Krishna temple. She worshipped the deity according to rituals and performed evening 'aarti'.

She was presented with a shawl, prasad, Tulsi garland, a book on the life of Jagatguru Kripalu ji Maharaj and Prem Ras Siddhant and carved cutouts of Radha Krishna, Ajai Baba said.

Earlier in the day, the President visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya, where she participated in special religious ceremonies and installed a 150-kg gold-plated metal plate known as the 'Shri Ram Yantra.'

On March 20, she will visit Shri Premanand Ji Maharaj Ashram at Parikrama Marg, Near Varah Ghat in Vrindavan.

She will visit the 'Samadhi' of Baba Neeb Karori in Vrindavan and pay floral tributes. She will also visit Udiya Baba Ashram and Davanal Kund in Vrindavan.

The President will inaugurate the new Oncology Block of Ramakrishna Mission Sevashram at Vrindavan and visit Vatsalya Gram.

On March 21, President Murmu will have a 'darshan' and participate in an 'aarti' at Danghati Mandir in Govardhan at 8.50 am.

She will then undertake Govardhan Parikrama, they said.

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