Pride month: The closet unlocks online

Looks like the pandemic has helped some members of the LGBTQ community in Lucknow come out of the closet and connect with other members in safe online space.

“Since the lockdown last year, the members of online groups have grown three-fold as closed meetings are happening online which are safe, more interactive and helps keep anonymity for those who are not ‘open’ to family and friends,” says Yadavendra Singh Darvesh, founder-member of Awadh Queer Pride Committee.

Offline meetings saw low turnouts as logistically it was inconvenient and then many members wanted to share about themselves but did not want to be identified, says Yadavendra.

The virtual session has enabled them to open up to the needs of the community.

“Many of them did not turn out and we barely had 20-odd members attending but it reached to somewhere over 60-70 members attending the online sessions which has never happened before. Online they discuss about problems, sexuality, family acceptance issues, seek guidance and suggestions without disclosing their identity. With closed cameras they feel safe and share about themselves on the forum and get benefitted with each other,” he says.

Suyash Srivastava, an apparel designer in Lucknow, became a part of this queer support group last October. “I evolved a lot since then. I came out about my queer identity to my sisters, cousins and friends. I am yet to open to my parents but am now vocal about speaking my mind. Close-door physical meetings are also fine but in larger picture online meets have been more successful,” he says.

Active member Megha Nandi, a graphic designer, says, “As every member problems are different, so we understand each other and provide psychological support from experts who are also from the community.”

Youngster Aditya was working down South but came to his hometown after work-from-home scenario and joined the community.

“You can’t be visible as a queer person in place like Lucknow. In big cities, you are practically anonymous. Besides sharing about self and discussing I was also part of story-telling session. It has become a big support system and best part is you can invite guests from anywhere in the world,” he says.

An anonymous transwoman says, “Online support group is fine but personally I prefer meeting people in person. It has benefitted me a lot in finding people of my community with common mindset and I can be myself without I am being judged.”