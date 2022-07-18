Priest found murdered near temple in Nagram
A 60-year temple priest, Rajesh Rawat, was murdered while he was sleeping outside his hut in a Nagram village here on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. His body was found lying on a cot on Sunday morning. Police said a blood-stained trident was found lying near the body and the deceased had multiple injury marks on his face.
The police said the victim’s younger brother Ajay Rawat has lodged an FIR under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 for murder against unidentified assailants in the matter. The police suspected personal dispute behind the murder and working on the same lines and ruled out the theory of loot or robbery.
Additional deputy commissioner of police (ADCP), South, Rajesh Srivastava said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination and further efforts are on to work out the case. He said the victim’s brother informed the police that the deceased was a priest at Natveer Baba temple in Salempur Acchka village under Nagram police station limits and stayed in a hut near the temple.
He said one Muharram Ali of the same village first spotted his brother lying in the cot while he was grazing his goats nearby. He said the victim was found lying dead when he reached there after getting information about the incident.
Part of Mumbai-Nagpur e-way to be open from August 15: CM Eknath Shinde
The first phase of the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway between Nagpur and Shirdi will be opened for vehicular traffic from August 15, chief minister Eknath Shinde announced on Saturday. “We are giving a push to the work of Samruddhi Mahamarg named after Hindu Hriday Samrat Balasaheb Thackeray. Nagpur to Shirdi stretch will be opened on August 15,” Shinde said at a party gathering organized by MLA Mangesh Kudalkar in Mumbai. The project also assumes political significance.
Another physio falls prey to fraudsters posing as army personnel, loses ₹1.17 lakh
Mumbai: A third physiotherapist has fallen prey to cyber fraudsters in the past one month by people claiming to be from the army. On Friday, the victim, Dr Krishna Kumar Mishra, who has a physiotherapy clinic at Borivali West approached the Mumbai police after he was cheated of ₹1.17 lakh by imposters who lured him by telling him that 15 Central Industrial Security Force personnel needed physiotherapy.
Returning from work, two men on bike killed after being hit by speeding truck
Bhiwandi: After finishing their work on Saturday evening, 25-year-old Mujammil Shaikh and Naushad Alam Ansari, residents of Govandi, were returning home. At about 8.30pm, when the two, riding the same motorcycle, reached Kharegaon Bridge on the Mumbai- Nashik Highway, near Bombay Dhaba, a speeding container truck hit them from behind, killing them on the spot. While Ansari accompanied Brother of Mujammil, Adnan Shaikh, 21, who lodged a complaint at the Narpoli police station for the first time on bike as he also stayed in Govandi.
ICSE results: 32 students from MMR make it to national toppers list
Mumbai: A total of 32 students from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region made it to the list of national toppers in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations, the results for which were announced on Sunday evening. The results improved significantly since 2019 when just 13 national rankers were from MMR. 2019 was the last year when the board released a merit list.
ICSE results: Schools pull out all stops to help students score better
Bishrutaa Chakraborty, a student of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim who scored 97%, said, “Semester 1 was initially difficult for us because of the change in the paper pattern. Time management was the major issue faced by most of the students in the multiple-choice questions section.” Schools also had to make an extra effort to help students adjust to the format of the multiple-choice questions.
