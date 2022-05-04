Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip
PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night.
In his complaint, Tiwari claimed that Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa sent a message to students, asking them to dress up in salwar-kurta with Eid cap and make a short video of 20 seconds. “The message caused resentment among members of other faiths including me,” he said.
The complaint further alleged that Bushra Mustafa misused her position as principal of the school to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, disturb the atmosphere of educational institutions and promote religious differences among children.
Tiwari said the principal was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka). “The motive of the principal is clear as she never gave any activity to children on Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, which were also on May 3,” he added.
SHO (Kydganj) Ram Murti Yadav said an FIR had been lodged in this connection under IPC sections 295-A, 153-A and 67 of the IT Act. Further action will be taken after investigations, he added.
Meanwhile, the school management claimed that the activity was aimed at promoting harmony and similar activities were given to children on Christmas, Hindu Festivals, Guru Nanak Jayanti etc. “There is nothing controversial and such activities are part of education. Activities assigned to children are optional and no parent has yet made any complaint or raised any objections regarding them,” stated authorities.
-
Hanuman Chalisa-loudspeaker row: 16 MNS workers detained, 234 issued notices by Pune Police
The Pune Police have detained sixteen Maharashtra Navnirman Sena workers in connection with a Maha Aarti programme in Vishrambaug and Khadak police station areas in the city on Wednesday. At least 11 MNS workers were detained under the Vishrambaug police station, while five others were detained under Khadak police station jurisdictions. Three of the MNS workers were booked under Cr PC 151. The MNS workers also performed a Maha Aarti at Kothrud.
-
Many contenders eye BJP nomination for RS, MLC seats in UP
LUCKNOW The advantage of Bharatiya Janata Party's spectacular win in the recent UP assembly elections would begin to manifest itself - first in the Rajya Sabha polls, possibly in June, followed by the MLC polls in July. “Each party would roughly need 33 to 34 MLAs to ensure the win of its candidate,” said special secretary in the UP Vidhan Sabha, Brij Bhushan Dubey.
-
Covid-19: Delhi sees slight dip in fresh cases, positivity rate at 7.64%
Delhi on Wednesday witnessed a slight dip in its Covid-19 tally, a day after registering an increase in cases. In the past 24 hours, 1,354 cases of the coronavirus disease were logged, with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent. The national capital reported 1,414 cases a day ago. The number of active cases in the city now stood at 5,853, down from 5,986 the previous day.
-
Out of 188 cases in state, Mumbai reports 117 fresh infections
Mumbai In a slight spike, Maharashtra reported 188 Covid cases and zero deaths on Wednesday. The state capital contributed the most to the caseload with 117 fresh infections. There are now 1,049 active cases in the state. Over the past seven days, the cases in the state have steadily crossed the 150-mark. The rate of hospitalisation in Mumbai is 0.06%, as only 15 out of 26,009 beds reserved for Covid are occupied at present.
-
AU scholar bags ‘GRABS best young researcher award’
A research scholar of the commerce and business administration department of Allahabad University, Smita Dikshit has bagged the “GRABS best young researcher award–2022”. A PhD scholar under AU's assistant professor AC Pandey, Smita, has been awarded for her research papers on digital banking in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh and improving socio economic status of marginalised communities. GRABS, an educational charitable trust of Tamil Nadu and Association of Intellectuals and Faculty, provides grants to young scholars to conduct research in social sciences, coordinate with other institutes to organise seminars, workshops, camps, meetings, conferences and training programmes and promote research in management and development studies. Smita was earlier conferred Indian Council of Social Science Research Institutional fellowship (2019) for studies in industrial development.
