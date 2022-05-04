Principal booked for asking kids to wear kurta, Eid cap and make video clip

PRAYAGRAJ The principal of a private school in Nyay Nagar area of Jhunsi was booked for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and promoting disharmony among people of different faiths. The FIR was lodged on the complaint of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader Lal Mani Tiwari on Tuesday night.

In his complaint, Tiwari claimed that Nyay Nagar Public School principal Bushra Mustafa sent a message to students, asking them to dress up in salwar-kurta with Eid cap and make a short video of 20 seconds. “The message caused resentment among members of other faiths including me,” he said.

The complaint further alleged that Bushra Mustafa misused her position as principal of the school to hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, disturb the atmosphere of educational institutions and promote religious differences among children.

Tiwari said the principal was obstructing religious freedom of children of other faiths and damaging communal harmony in the state by creating issues like Hijab row (in Karnataka). “The motive of the principal is clear as she never gave any activity to children on Akshay Tritiya and Parshuram Jayanti, which were also on May 3,” he added.

SHO (Kydganj) Ram Murti Yadav said an FIR had been lodged in this connection under IPC sections 295-A, 153-A and 67 of the IT Act. Further action will be taken after investigations, he added.

Meanwhile, the school management claimed that the activity was aimed at promoting harmony and similar activities were given to children on Christmas, Hindu Festivals, Guru Nanak Jayanti etc. “There is nothing controversial and such activities are part of education. Activities assigned to children are optional and no parent has yet made any complaint or raised any objections regarding them,” stated authorities.