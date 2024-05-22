 Priyanka, Dimple to hold joint roadshow in Varanasi on May 25 - Hindustan Times
Priyanka, Dimple to hold joint roadshow in Varanasi on May 25

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 23, 2024 05:16 AM IST

UPCC president Ajay Rai is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks his third term as a BJP candidate.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Dimple Yadav will hold a roadshow in support of INDIA bloc candidate Ajay Rai in Varanasi on May 25. Rai is contesting against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who seeks his third term as a BJP candidate.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI File)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (PTI File)

“Our leader Priyanka Gandhi, along with Dimple Yadav, will hold a roadshow in Varanasi on May 25,” said UPCC president on the phone from Varanasi, which goes to the polls in the seventh phase on June 1.

This will be the first time that Priyanka and Dimple will campaign together in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The Congress and the SP are contesting the 2024 polls in alliance as INDIA bloc partners. Rahul Gandhi and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav have already been campaigning together.

Priyanka Gandhi has been campaigning for her party’s candidates in different states. She camped in Rae Bareli from May 6 to May 17, to campaign for her brother Rahul Gandhi in Rae Bareli and family loyalist KL Sharma in Amethi.

