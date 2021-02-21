Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police
Congress party's general secretary in-charge of Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday reached Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh to extend support to boatmen who were allegedly harassed by local police.
Priyanka was seen interacting with the villagers and members of the fisherman community.
Earlier, she had travelled in Sujit Nishad's boat after she took a holy dip at the Sangam, a confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati river, on Mauni Amavasya where she had performed puja. She had later posted a video where she was seen assisting Nishad in rowing the boat.
Nishad had informed Priyanka about issues that boatmen belonging to the Nishad community were facing, including brutality against them by police whom he alleged had destroyed their boats. The boatman requested her assistance in raising their voices against the oppression to which she agreed, party sources said.
Sujit had said that several boats belonging to the Nishad community, an OBC (other backward class) caste, were damaged by police and administrative officials.
The Uttar Pradesh government banned the use of boats in sand mining across the state on 24 June 2019. Suddenly millions of Nishads became unemployed. So there is anger among the caste. Lakhs of Nishads depend on rivers for their livelihood in Uttar Pradesh.
In 2013, the NGT prohibited the extraction of sand from rivers using machines, but mining companies continue to extract it with Pokeland machines and the government levies tax.
There has been a dispute between the mining mafia and Nishads in and around Ghurpur for about 15 years. Nishads have been in conflict with the police over it.
In the Banswar village near Ghurpur, on January 30, there was Raj Contract which has now been shut down. On February 4, some people complained that illegal mining was being done here. The police came, damaged 16 boats and 30 people were injured.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi in UP's Prayagraj to meet boatmen 'harassed' local police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Gandhi to meet boatman who accompanied her at Sangam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dalit girl had turned him down. He wanted to avenge insult: Cops on Unnao case
- Prime accused, Vinay, told the police that he proposed to one of the girls but she always refused. He was angry and sought revenge for his insult.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SP MLCs stage walkout over appointment of UP Legislative Council acting chairman
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No more advice, time for SP to form govt: Akhilesh Yadav
- The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state has been re-inaugurating projects already been inaugurated by the Centre.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chinmayanand’s plea against rejection of rape case withdrawal to be heard today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
‘After the boy was with us, we decided not to have our own child’
- Usman Saifi and his wife started taking care of Shabnam's child after she was sentenced to death for killing her family
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP prepares for Covid-19 vaccination of elderly population
- The director general of family welfare department Dr Dubey said the authorities will soon get the guideline for vaccination of the elderly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
WWE wrestler Rinku Singh takes a dip at Sangam, prays for success in ring
- A Bhadohi native, 33-year-old Rinku Singh’s story is as improbable as it is inspiring.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rebel BSP MLAs denied separate seating arrangement in UP assembly
- The BSP’s strength in the Uttar Pradesh lower house has effectively come down from 18 to nine after the rebellion of nine MLAs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Dalit girls die in UP’s Unnao, 1 critical: What we know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bangladesh-based terror outfit helped PFI men arrange explosives for terror plot
- The two accused revealed that they visited Bangladesh a few months ago to seek Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen’s help for arranging explosives and firearms to trigger terror blasts in India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Outrage over girls' death: Villagers don’t let officials bury Unnao victims
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UP teacher who killed her family may be India's 1st woman to be hanged in 70 yrs
- The Supreme Court has ruled that the Shabnam and Salim wanted to grab the property of Shabnam’s parents who were against their marriage.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Rail roko' protest in UP peaceful, no law and order situation reported: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox