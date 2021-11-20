Priyanka writes to PM Modi, seeks removal of MoS

The Congress wants to keep the pressure up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issues of farmers’ agitation as it has urged him to withdraw cases registered against farmers and to not share dais at the DGPs/IGPs’ conference with Union minister of state for home Ajay Mishra Teni whose son Ashish Mishra is the main accused of the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

As the Congress celebrates “Kisan Samman Divas” on Saturday to mark the victory of farmers following the PM’s announcement to repeal three “black” farm laws, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has sent a letter to Modi urging him not to share dais with the union minister and dismiss him.

“Don’t share dais with your union minister of state for home if your intentions are clear towards farmers. Dismiss him. Withdraw cases registered against farmers and give financial assistance to the families of those killed in the agitation of farmers,” said Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in her letter sent to the PM on Saturday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been camping here since Friday evening for the three-day 56th Conference of Director Generals of Police (DGP) and Inspector Generals of Police (IGP) at Police Headquarters, Lucknow.

“I have read in newspapers that you will be holding discussions with the country’s top brass responsible for maintaining law and order at the DGPs’ conference in Lucknow. All the country watched the cruelty done to farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri… Uttar Pradesh government has tried to crush the voices raised for justice because of political pressure. The Supreme Court too has observed that the state government appeared having intentions to save some special accused in the case. I have met families of the farmers who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence. They are in unbearable pain. All these families want justice. There is no hope for justice with union minister of state for home continuing in office,” said Priyanka.

Questioning Union home minister Amit Shah and UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath for sharing dais with Teni recently, she said, “You are the Prime Minister. You know about your responsibility towards the farmers. To ensure justice to every citizen is the duty as well as the moral responsibility of the Prime Minister.”

“Addressing the people, you said the decision to repeal farm laws was taken in the interest of farmers with truthful intent and pure heart. You said you have good intentions for farmers. If this is true, getting justice for victims of Lakhimpur Kheri violence should be the top priority for you… If you share dais with the father of accused, this will give a message that you are with those patronising the killers. This will be disrespectful to 700 farmers who have lost their lives,” Priyanka said.