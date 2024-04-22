Prof Naima Khatoon becomes first woman AMU VC

Naima Khatoon, professor/principal, Women College at AMU, has been appointed the Vice Chancellor of the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU). She becomes the first woman to hold the post in over 100 years. President Droupadi Murmu, who is visitor to the university, appointed Prof Khatoon for a period of five years or completion of 75 years whichever is earlier. Prof Khatoon has been appointed for a period of five years or completion of 75 years whichever is earlier. (Sourced)

A letter to this effect dated April 22, 2024, from the department of higher education, ministry of education, government of India, stated the Election Commission of India vide its letter dated 09.04.2024 had stated that the Commission has no objection from Model Code of Conduct (MCC) perspective to the appointment of vice chancellor of AMU subject to the condition that no publicity shall be there and no political mileage may be derived from it.

Reliable sources at the university confirmed that Prof Khatoon is first woman vice chancellor of AMU since its inception in 1920. Founded in 1875, Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College became AMU in 1920 following the Aligarh Muslim University Act.

The AMU court had selected three candidates, including Prof Naima Khatoon, wife of the officiating VC, as potential contenders for the post. The decision was made during a meeting held in November 2023 and the names were then forwarded to the President of India for final approval.

Initially, five candidates, namely Prof (Dr) MU Rabbani, Prof Faizan Mustafa, Prof Naima Khatoon, Prof Furqan Qamar and Prof Qayyum Husain, were nominated by the Executive Council on October 30, 2023 for the VC’s position. Subsequently, the AMU court convened to shortlist three names.