Prof Rai gets second term as Lucknow University vice-chancellor

LUCKNOW Prof Alok Kumar Rai was given a second term of three years as Lucknow University vice-chancellor, after his first term ended on Friday. Chancellor of the varsity and UP governor Anandiben Patel issued an order to this effect.

Rai become the second vice-chancellor of the century-old university who was given a second term. Earlier, Dr Vitthal Rao held the position from 1961 to 1968.

Principal secretary to the governor, Kalpana Awasthi, in a press release informed that the governor appointed Rai for the second term for his leadership that helped the university get A++ grading from NAAC in July this year. LU was the first university in UP to get the top rating from NAAC.

“NAAC grading is one aspect. To me, the biggest accomplishment was that LU became the first university to implement National Education Policy-2020 as envisaged by the government of India. Complete financial transformation was another area in which we worked hard for three years,” said Rai.

Senior professors and close aides of the V-C said that Rai led the university in the most difficult (Covid) times, where the university was closed for quite some time and he encouraged faculty members to take online classes.

As soon as LU tweeted the copy of the order issued by Raj Bhawan at 7.17pm, congratulatory messages started pouring in. Rai’s colleagues and students congratulated him, saying “well deserved”.

In three years, Rai introduced a number of welfare schemes for students wherein they did internships while studying and earned some money. Some of the poor students who lost their bread earners were given financial assistance to continue their studies.