Properties of more riot accused under scanner in Prayagraj

PRAYAGRAJ: With Kareli, Atala and adjoining areas still tense and the district administration trying to bring routine life back on track, the exercise of scrutinizing documents of several of the accused named in FIRs in connection with the June 10 violence is continuing.

A Prayagraj Nagar Nigam (PNN) official said on condition of anonymity, “We are looking into records of over 100 houses and if any violation of norms is found, action would be taken.”

Joint secretary, Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA), Ajay Kumar told media persons, “We have a list of 37 accused and are scrutinising the measurements of their houses. Suitable action would be taken if they are found to have been constructed without a valid map duly approved by the PDA”.

Construction of the houses as per approved map passed by the PDA,, taxes to be deposited with the PNN, power connection, status of electricity bills and dues, measurement of the houses with focus on any encroachment etc are all being checked as part of this mega exercise.

Meanwhile, SSP Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar said, “We appeal to everyone to remain calm as there is no need to panic. We also want to tell people that no innocent person would be harassed or booked by the administration.”

Chief tax officer and public relations officer of PNN, PK Mishra said, “We have not yet received any list or instructions from the district administration in this regard.”

Sumaiya Fatima, the younger daughter of Javed Mohd, whom the police have arrested and cited as a key facilitator of the June 10 violence, told the media said that her father had been framed as he was a peace-loving citizen and in fact always had very cordial relations with the police and district administration.

“Earlier, police officials have visited our house but now they have suddenly changed and taken action against my father who is innocent as he was not present at the time of the incident,” she said.

‘Minors’ involvement to beconsidered separately’

There are no plans to put up posters of rioters involved in the June 10 violence in Atala. The involvement of minors and people with no past records (who fell victim to incitement and indulged in stone pelting ) would be considered separately from the planners and criminals who played a key role in organising and inciting violence, said police.

SSP Prayagraj Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday that the district police would work confidentially to identify the people involved in the violence. “For this we have already collected many video recordings and CCTV footage of the incident and would work at our own level to trace them. Presently there are no plans to come out with posters of the people involved,” he said.

The SSP, who also took a round of the Old City, including Atala and localities nearby, along with district magistrate Sanjay Kumar Khatri, said that only hard core criminals and key conspirators and facilitators of the violence and arson would be arrested. “We have repeatedly been saying that no innocent would be booked. As many as 70 people are named in the FIRs while others are unidentified. Only those actually involved in the violence would be arrested. Cases of those who were incited for violence but had no past criminal records or are minors would be considered separately. However, the conspirators and those who incited others for violence and involved minors in the act would be arrested based on the evidences collected by us,” the SSP said.

Begin trade, regular activities: SSP

SSP, Prayagraj, Ajay Kumar, after taking a round of the Atala and nearby localities with the DM, appealed to locals to start going to work and begin trade in the area. He promised that no one would have any problems in carrying out their regular activities.

“There is peace in the area and security force is deployed in Atala and areas nearby as a precaution so that no one can cause trouble. Members of all communities are our brothers,” he said.

The SSP shared that homework to prevent recurrence of such an incident in future was also underway. “Dialogue has been our very important weapon to prevent such incidents and even during the recent violent incident, we had tried hard to convince people to return home. This process would continue in future. Meetings with locals would be held at all police stations of the area and also at the district level and everyone would be urged to ensure peace at all times so that no recurrence of such an incident takes place,” he said.