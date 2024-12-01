Proposed privatisation of two U.P. discoms: Power men announce series of protests

The Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti, a joint committee of state’s power employees and engineers, on Sunday announced a series of protests against the proposed privatisation of Varanasi and Agra distribution companies. U P Rajya Vidyut Karmchari Sanyukt Sangharsh Samiti members claimed that all employee unions had unanimously rejected privatisation proposals during discussions with the corporation’s chairman. (For Representation)

“As part of the campaign, Bijli Panchayats will be organised across all districts to educate consumers and employees about the adverse effects of privatisation. The movement will culminate in a massive rally of electricity employees, consumers and farmers in Lucknow on December 22,” Sangharsh Samiti convener Shailendra Dubey said.

In solidarity with the nationwide protest, the committee will hold demonstrations on December 6 across Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh. Protests are planned at all district offices and power projects in the state.

Prominent committee leaders, including Rajiv Singh, Jitendra Singh Gurjar, Girish Pandey, Mahendra Rai, PK Dixit and others, dismissed the claims made by the Uttar Pradesh Power Corporation (UPPCL) management as baseless.

They claimed that all employee unions had unanimously rejected privatisation proposals during discussions with the corporation’s chairman.

In a meeting here, leaders from various organisations collectively pledged to oppose any move towards privatisation. They warned of strong resistance from employees, consumers and farmers against any unilateral privatisation efforts.

The committee questioned the need for privatisation, highlighting that significant improvements could be achieved without privatisation under the existing workforce.

They blamed managerial inefficiencies and proposed that management roles be assigned to technical experts instead of IAS officers. “If the same workforce can drive improvements post-privatisation, why not make the changes within the existing structure,” the committee asked.

The committee accused the management of using threats of dismissal and coercion to enforce privatisation. According to the committee, employees in Prayagraj were reportedly told to submit written support for privatisation or face dismissal. This alleged high-handed approach has sparked widespread anger among electricity employees.

The committee declared its resolve to fight against privatisation and any attempts to impose it forcefully. It reaffirmed its stance that privatisation, in any form, is unacceptable and would be opposed vigorously.