Prospering wedding season lifts the spirit of designers

The long and busy wedding season has not only brought smiles on the faces of fashion designers but also added hope to other businesses related to it. With weddings getting bigger and pre-and-post wedding functions also being held, it’s turning out to be a thriving time for the designers.

“I have a lot of friends in the fashion and apparel industry and everyone is reporting huge volume of growth that’s keeping them extremely busy. Buyers are looking for customised dresses as well as OTT boom and Bollywood weddings are playing a big role in it. Marriage season always brings a big boost to industry but after nearly two years of low-key functions things are back with a bang,” says Akhilendra Pratap Sonkar, assistant professor at National Institute of Fashion and Technology (NIFT), Raebareli.

At Ajara by Aditi Kumar the reported footfall and walk-in conversions have reached to pre-pandemic level. “Now big-fat wedding and pre-wedding functions are back resulting in not just brides, grooms but their close and extended family members going for customized designer stuff. Only big is that people are not investing too much and fearing the third wave they are keeping money handy,” says Kumar.

A bride sporting dress by Ajara by Aditi Kumar (Instagram)

The long wedding season of Hindu marriages is also a big boost for them as marriages are to happen till May 2022 with only lesser dates in March. “Muslim weddings are also scheduled in large numbers till March which will come to halt from Ramzan (April 2022). People are spending less but requirements are high so they are getting back to designer stuff,” says fashion designer Arshi Jamal.

Zainab and Saad Beg in dressed by Arshi Jamal. (Instagram)

Newlywed Sanchita Kumar says that she chose an eight-kali (pleat) lehnga to complete her look for the D-Day. “For my posts on Insta as well as photography I need to wear the best.”

Monu Sial, creative head and founder of Azzura, adds, “We have seen a huge difference in the way people are shopping for weddings since last year. Then it was about intimate festivities where brides chose toned down outfit for max one or two functions. This year has been huge at our atelier as we have seen brides opting for heavy couture which is heirloom worthy and can be passed down through generations,” she adds.