Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Protection against Chinese manjha: View-cutters being installed on 11 flyovers of Prayagraj
lucknow news

Protection against Chinese manjha: View-cutters being installed on 11 flyovers of Prayagraj

The state government has sanctioned 20 crore for installing view-cutters in Prayagraj as well as neighbouring Kaushambi
Workers busy putting frames in place for installing view cutters alongside a flyover in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
Workers busy putting frames in place for installing view cutters alongside a flyover in Prayagraj. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 16, 2021 10:38 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj

After a spate of incidents where two-wheeler and bicycle riders sustained serious injuries after running into thin Chinese kite threads or manjha while crossing flyovers, as many as 11 flyovers of Prayagraj are being fitted with six-feet high ‘view cutters’ or fibre-walls.

The state government has sanctioned 20 crore for installing view-cutters in Prayagraj as well as neighbouring Kaushambi, said officials.

To note, during the past several years, many cases have been reported in Prayagraj city wherein commuters have run into Chinese thread used to fly kites. Although district police have been taking strict action against those who are indulging in the business of selling these illegal Chinese-manufactured threads and have even raided several shops in old city area, the sale of these ‘dangerous threads’ goes on unabated.

It so happens that locals residing in the localities situated besides the major flyovers of the city indulge in flying kites using these Chinese threads which are quite strong and often have coatings of glass shreds that can be fatal when someone runs into them, causing serious injuries to the body part that comes in contact with the thread.

Now, with the view-cutter being installed on both sides of the flyovers, the commuters will not run into this thread thereby zeroing the chances of any such incidents, officials explained.

Chief engineer of UP Bridge Corporation RK Singh said “The view cutters are being installed at several of the flyovers of the city, including Rambagh flyover (which is one of the major spots where such incidents have occurred in the past), the flyover at Pani-Ki-Tanki, flyover at Chaufatka, at Alopibagh, MNNIT railway overbridge, Phulpur overbridge, Karchana overbridge, Naini overbridge, Saiyaara overbridge of Kaushambi, Sirathu overbridge in Kaushambi and the one at Manauri.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out