Protest in Moradabad over Bajrang Dal men’s arrest in cow slaughter case

Lucknow Hundreds of activists and volunteers of right-wing outfits took out a protest march in Moradabad on Saturday in support of two members of Bajrang Dal, who were arrested along with two others on Wednesday for slaughtering a cow. The activists alleged that the Bajrang Dal members were framed in the case and they should be immediately released. Stern action should also be taken against the alleged conspirators. Those arrested in the case were Sumit Bishnoi alias Monu, district chief of Moradabad Bajrang Dal unit, Rajiv Chowdhary, a block-level worker of the right-wing organization, Raman Chowdhary and one Shahabuddin. (Pic for representation)

On Wednesday, two Bajrang Dal members were arrested for planting cow carcasses twice at different places in Moradabad under Chhajlet police station limits on January 16 and January 28 after getting the bovines slaughtered by some Muslims, allegedly to frame another Muslim man and get removed the police officer in charge of the station under which the crime took place .

A local police official said the right-wing activists took out a protest march at district headquarters and ended it after handing over their memorandum to the local police. He said they were assured of free and fair investigation in the matter and stern action against those guilty.

The police claimed that Shahabuddin slaughtered the cows and planted carcasses at the behest of Sumit Bishnoi and Rajiv Chowdhary, intending to get Chhajlet police station in-charge, Satyendra Sharma removed and frame Shahabuddin's rival Mahmood in the matter. A sub-inspector Narendra Kumar of Chhajlet police station was also suspended for conniving with the accused.