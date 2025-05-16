Proud of our army, but Agniveer scheme unacceptable: Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday praised the Indian Army for its bravery even as he alleged that government has deprived the youth of full service in the army by introducing the Agniveer scheme. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. (HT file)

Addressing workers and leaders from across Uttar Pradesh at the party’s state headquarters here, he said: “We all are proud of the bravery of our army and the valour of the soldiers. The Indian army is the bravest and strongest and has accomplished its goal during every war. But the BJP government has deprived the youth of full service in the army by introducing the Agniveer scheme in the army. We all are against the Agniveer scheme. The Agniveer scheme in the army should be scrapped.”

Attacking the ruling party, the SP chief alleged that dishonesty, corruption and loot are at their peak. “There is corruption at every level in this government. The BJP is a land mafia party. BJP people are occupying government land in various districts. They are snatching the land of the poor. The law and order of the state is in shambles. U.P. is in the grip of criminals,” Yadav alleged.

“Development and employment cannot be expected from this government. It has failed on every front. It has lost the trust of the public. The people of the state are waiting for the Samajwadi government for development, jobs, employment and business,” he claimed.

Many ex-army men meet SP chief

Many retired military personnel met the SP chief at the parrty headquarters in Lucknow on Friday. They said they were all determined to form the SP government in the state in 2027.