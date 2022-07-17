Public participation a must to revive groundwater conservation methods: U.P. CM
Laying emphasis on public participation for reviving traditional methods of groundwater conservation, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said there will be rainwater harvesting at every 500-metre on the Bundelkhand Expressway to conserve water in that region.
The CM flagged off “Digital Groundwater Raths” here marking the beginning of the “Groundwater Week” across the state to create awareness among the people for better conservation, management and use of the groundwater.
Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The ‘Digital Groundwater Raths’ will increase public awareness and will ensure public participation in the revival of traditional methods of groundwater conservation, making the ‘Groundwater Week’ (July 16 to 22) successful throughout the state.”
“The work of groundwater conservation is being carried out extensively in 550 gram panchayats located in 26 development blocks of 10 selected districts in the state under the ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’. The state government is sparing no efforts to connect every part of the state to this exercise,” he said
“The increase in the demand of water resulted in uncontrolled usage and mismanagement of groundwater. It is essential to maintain availability and quality of groundwater to ensure that our future generations are not deprived of it,” the CM said.
“Due to excessive usage of groundwater and mismanagement, many regions were declared “dark zones” in terms of availability of groundwater in the state. However, in the last five years, several measures were taken and dedicated efforts were made to improve the situation. Today, nearly 25 development blocks are no longer recognised as dark zones and significant improvement has happened,” Yogi said.
“‘Catch the Rain’ project was launched in the state in 2019. As the country celebrates ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, action is under way to develop 75 ponds in the form of ‘Amrit Sarovar’ in rural areas of every district. Even urban areas are joining the scheme,” he said.
“The government has made special efforts to promote rainwater harvesting in the state. Under ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’, only 10 districts were selected by the Centre. However, the state government decided to extend the water conservation plan to the remaining 65 districts as well,” the CM said.
“To make groundwater conservation a mass movement in Uttar Pradesh, the revival of water bodies will be done by making people aware about the importance of water conservation in ponds, check dams, rooftop rainwater harvesting, integrated water management and other water conservation activities throughout the week,” he said.
Residents blame LMC inaction for pig menace
Lucknow After the deaths of a number of pigs in Faizullahganj, residents have blamed the Lucknow Municipal Corporation for not catching pigs despite repeated requests. They have blamed the inaction of the LMC for the rising pig menace in various corners of city. However, LMC officials have their own explanations for their failure to control the population of pigs and stray dogs in the city.
Dalit schoolgirls forced to take off school uniforms in Hapur, SC Commission seeks report
The chairman of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes Vijay Sampla summoned action taken report from Hapur police in a case in which two teachers of a primary school allegedly forced two dalit students to take off their uniforms. President of Shoshit Kranti Dal Ravikant had tweeted about the incident on July 13, and taking cognizance of Ravikant's tweet, Sampla sought a report from Hapur police on Sunday. Hapur ASP Sarvesh Mishra said that matter is being investigated.
Ludhiana: Teen found 8-month pregnant, man booked
The Sidhwan Bet police have booked a resident of Kaind village in Dehlon for raping and impregnating a minor girl. The accused has been identified as Paramjit Singh Pita. The victim, 15, who is a a resident of Virk village, said she works in the house of one Malkit Singh as domestic help, where she had met Paramjit The victim added that the accused raped her and threatened her to keep mum.
Shivajinagar metro station blocks Shimla office, PMRDA moves location by 50 ft
As the heritage conservation committee of Pune Municipal Corporation had suggested changes in the location of Shivajinagar metro station for line 3 of Metro (Hinjewadi-Shivajinagar), Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority has relocated the Shivajinagar metro station. According to an earlier proposal, PMRDA has planned a metro station at Bhausaheb Khude chowk which would block the view of Shimla Office which is the building of India Meteorological Department and has heritage importance.
Ludhiana: MC officials intervene, stop work after residents complain of waste being dumped into sewerage line linked to Buddha Nullah
Even as authorities are clamping down on direct disposal of waste into the Buddha Nullah, workers cleaning sewerage lines in Civil City and Sandhu Nagar were found dumping toxic waste into the sewerage line in Chander Nagar area that leads to the city's main drain. A resident of Deep Nagar, Kanwar Jatinder Singh Bajwa added that the road cave in on Buddha Nullah Road in Chander Nagar a few days ago was due to the dumping of waste.
