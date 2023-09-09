News / Cities / Lucknow News / Pune bar manager, accused of big theft, arrested in Lucknow

Pune bar manager, accused of big theft, arrested in Lucknow

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Sep 09, 2023 10:53 PM IST

STF arrested the accused Bhanu Pratap Singh from a bar in Lekhraj market under Gazipur police station limits where he was working as a manager.

Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Friday nabbed a man in Lucknow who had stolen nearly 20 lakhs from a wine shop cum bar in Pune while working as a manager in June.

Pune bar manager, accused of big theft, arrested from Unnao (Pic for representation)
The accused Bhanu Pratap Singh, who hailed from Unnao, was arrested from a bar in Lekhraj market under Gazipur police station limits where he was working as a manager.

Earlier, a case was registered against him under section 381 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Shikrapur Police Station in Pune (Maharashtra) in connection with the theft of 2 lakh 20 thousand that took place at a wine shop cum bar.

“During interrogation, the accused told the police that the CCTV camera of the wine shop was not functional in June. He stole cash from the shop and came back to Lucknow to live secretly. He joined a job at a bar in Lekhraj Market for about 1 month back,” said STF in its press note.

Sign out