Purple, yellow, green cauliflowers in your kitchens soon!

Nutrient-rich cauliflowers indigenous to Australia could soon be cultivated in Uttar Pradesh. Chandra Shekhar Azad University for Agriculture & Technology in Kanpur has reported promising outcomes in its vegetable research. These distinct cauliflowers exhibit vibrant shades of purple, yellow, and green. Not only are they visually stunning, but the vegetables are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, offering a significant nutritional boost to their consumers. (HT)

According to experts, the favourable climate and soil conditions in Uttar Pradesh make it an ideal environment for growing these colorful cauliflowers.

The research is being spearheaded by the vegetable department of the university. Farmers across the state can soon expect to receive seeds of these unique cauliflower varieties, enabling them to diversify their crops and enhance both nutrition and economic opportunities.

Dr Ram Batuk Singh, the head of the department, said these varieties, known as Karotina and Valentina, exhibit striking colors, with Karotina being yellow and Valentina being purple.

Imported seeds from Australia underwent extensive trials on the university’s fields, tailored to suit the local climate and soil conditions. The cultivation of these cauliflowers, without pesticides and chemicals, has shown significantly improved yields, proving to be suitable for farmers in Kanpur and across the state, he said.

The feature of these cauliflower varieties is their quick maturity, with harvest-ready produce in just 60 to 65 days. Both Karotina and Valentina varieties are rich in antioxidants, carotenoids, flavonoids, and ascorbic acid, ensuring a nutritious addition to the diet. Moreover, they provide ample amounts of vitamins A and C, he added.

Dr. Anand Kumar Singh, the vice-chancellor, expressed confidence that the cultivation of these colorful cauliflowers would be beneficial for farmers in Kanpur and throughout Uttar Pradesh.