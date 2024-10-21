Push to tourism : Ayodhya’s Kaushalesh Sadan to get face lift

Lucknow To give a push to tourism, Kaushlesh Sadan, located near Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, will undergo renovation. Following the consecration of at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya has witnessed a significant surge in tourism. (Pic for representation)

The Kaushalesh Sadan will be refurbished with a budget of ₹2.5 crore, of which ₹1.5 crore has already been released. Announcing this, Jaiveer Singh, UP Minister Of Tourism And Culture, said that the development of religious and spiritual sites in the state was being given top priority.

Jaiveer Singh said , “ The project, with a budget of ₹2.5 crore, includes facade restoration, installation of streetlights, benches, landscaping, horticulture, footpaths, drinking water facilities, toilets, CCTV cameras, and more. Once this work is completed, tourists visiting Kaushalesh Sadan will experience enhanced facilities. ”

He further said that Uttar Pradesh was rapidly emerging as a leading state in tourism development, with Ayodhya playing a significant role. In addition to religious and spiritual sites, various other tourism avenues, such as water sports, rural tourism and air tourism, were being developed in Ayodhya. The aim was to ensure that tourists visiting Uttar Pradesh left with a unique and memorable experience.