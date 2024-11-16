Pvt practice follow-up: KGMU terminates ENT sr resident

The King George’s Medical University (KGMU) has terminated the services of a senior resident who had allegedly operated upon a female patient in a private hospital, and later the patient died. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The matter came to light on November 11 following which a probe committee was formed by the KGMU.

“A meeting of the probe committee was conducted at 2 pm today. As per the decision, Dr Ramesh Kumar, senior resident, ENT department, has been terminated from the university,” read an office order from the KGMU medical superintendent’s office.

According to the police complaint filed by the family, the woman was brought to KGMU in September with a problem in the throat. A native of Lakhimpur district, the woman, Poonam Maurya, 32, an ASHA worker, was to be operated at KGMU but allegedly the family was persuaded to get the surgery done at a private facility.

The patient was admitted to a private hospital on October 25 but after surgery her condition deteriorated and had to be shifted from the private hospital and admitted to the ventilator unit in KGMU.

Meet on biomedical waste held

The university environment department of the King George’s Medical University, organised a national conference on hospital waste management, ISHWNCON 2024, on Saturday in association with Indian Society of Hospital Waste Management. Experts from all over India attended the conference and shared their ideas to solve the problem of biomedical waste. The conference was attended by more than 400 delegates.