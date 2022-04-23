PWD to construct India-Nepal Friendship Gate in UP soon: Prasada
An India-Nepal Friendship Gate would be constructed on Indo Nepal border in UP soon, said PWD minister Jitin Prasada on Friday.
India has a friendly relation with the neighbouring Himalayan nation and shares a porous border passing through many districts of Uttar Pradesh.
Though the exact place where the gate would be constructed has not been finalised yet but the minister has asked PWD officials to prepare detailed project report for the same.
During a review meeting on Friday evening, Prasada said he has started working on a 20-point action plan as per the directives of chief minister Yogi Adityanath.
He also ordered officials to implement the 20-point action plan immediately and cautioned them against any laxity.
The minister asked for a separate meeting to review the works of Bridge Corporation and Rajkiya Nirman Nigam. He also directed the engineers of UP State Bridge Corporation to prepare proposals for construction of ROBs (railway over bridges) on all level crossings in the state by signing MoUs with Railways.
The minister also ordered for completion of all pending road and bridge works in the next 100 days.
Prasada directed officials to identify 50 big projects from different districts that should be publicized as achievements of the department.
The minister directed engineers to prepare a plan for maintenance of roads in selected development blocks.
The proposal should be prepared and submitted for cabinet approval soon, he said.
He also directed engineers to prepare plan for widening of state roads and major district roads in the next five years.
He also directed the authorities to construct proper bridges in place of pontoon bridges on different rivers for the ease of residents.
Prasada directed the officials to give due importance to the proposals given by public representatives besides preparing plans for all districts with complete transparency.
-
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu to declare Khelo India University Games open
Governor of Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah, Karnataka Thaawar Chand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitaraman, Union Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of State, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports Nisith Pramanik will be the Guests of Honours. Karnataka Minister of Youth Empowerment and Sports Narayana Gowda will be among the guests of honour.
-
Uttar Pradesh: In first month, Yogi government 2.0 sets agenda at brisk pace
About a month into his second term, chief minister Yogi Adityanath appears to have quickened the pace while setting an agenda for the timebound delivery of improved governance in Uttar Pradesh. Yogi, who was sworn in as chief minister on March 25, completes a month in office in his second innings on Sunday. Different departments have been divided in 10 sectors.
-
Uttar Pradesh government mulling over uniform civil code introduction: Dy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya
The Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh is mulling over introduction of the uniform civil code, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on Saturday. Implementation of the UCC is a key BJP commitment. U. P BJP spokesman Harish Srivastava justified Maurya's statement. On coming to power, Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami's has set up a committee to consider its implementation. Maurya's remarks suggested that U. P, too, favoured implementation of the code.
-
For second time in a week, fire breaks out at Khar building
Mumbai For the second time this week, fire broke out in the seven-storey Notan Villa residential building in Khar (west) on Saturday. Earlier on April 21, a level-2 fire was reported from the fourth floor of the building and the Mumbai Fire Brigade officials rescued four people from the building's terrace by using snorkelling ladders, during a four-hour long operation.
-
Covid-19: Delhi reports over 1,000 cases for the second straight day
The Covid-19 surge in the national capital continues. Delhi on Saturday registered 1,094 infections and two deaths in the last 24 hours, the city health bulletin data revealed. On Friday, the capital had recorded 1,042 cases and two deaths, this at a time when 99 per cent of all hospital beds reserved to treat covid patients were vacant. With Saturday's tally, the total number of positive cases has now risen to more than 18.73 lakh.
