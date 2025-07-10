QR stickers, tight surveillance, 838 rest sheds–540 km route ready for Kanwar Yatra

With the holy month of Shravan days away, the Meerut region has come alive with preparations for the Kanwar Yatra, which is set to begin on July 11 and culminate on Sawan Shivratri on July 23. Over 20 lakh pilgrims are expected at Pura Mahadeva alone. (HT)

Millions of kanwariyas, carrying holy Ganga water, will visit temples like Pura Mahadeva in Baghpat and Augharnath in Meerut. The Meerut Range, encompassing Meerut, Bulandshahr, Baghpat and Hapur districts, anticipates over 20 lakh devotees at Pura Mahadeva alone. To support them, 838 temporary camps provide food, shelter, and medical aid. Additionally, 184 rest points line the 540-kilometer route.

Security arrangements are unprecedented this year, with a heavy police presence and cutting-edge technology ensuring pilgrim safety. Hundreds of police personnel are deployed across the route, supported by 119 security barriers equipped with CCTV cameras. Drones are being extensively used to monitor the 540-kilometre Kanwar route, providing real-time surveillance to prevent incidents and manage crowds.

A key highlight this year is the QR code system for eateries on the Kanwar route. On Wednesday, food safety officials in Muzaffarnagar and Meerut began pasting QR stickers at restaurants and dhabas. Linked to the Food Safety Connect App, these stickers, when scanned, reveal the establishment’s registration number, owner’s name, address, and menu details, ensuring access to hygienic, satvik (pure vegetarian) food. Divisional commissioner Hrishikesh Bhaskar Yashod emphasised, “The QR code system promotes transparency, ensuring kanwariyas are not overcharged and can trust the food’s purity.”

Rekha S. Chauhan, special secretary and additional commissioner of FSDA, elaborated, “A special drive has been launched on all kanwar routes. We are putting up Safety App Connect stickers on all food stalls, eateries, and restaurants. Owners have been instructed to display proper rate lists for all items. Food quality is being checked along all routes, and hygiene is also being assessed.” Non-compliant eateries face fines up to ₹2 lakh under the Food Safety Act, 2006.

Manoj Saini, a restaurant owner on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway, said, “Officials visited my shop. We were instructed to maintain cleanliness during the Kanwar Yatra.”

Kanwariya Aman Kumar from Ghaziabad praised the initiative: “QR codes make it easy to choose safe, pure food. It gives us confidence during our journey.”

Anita Devi, a kanwariya from Hapur, remarked, “QR codes and clean food stalls make us feel cared for. It’s a long walk, but these efforts make it easier to stay focused on Lord Shiva.”

Meerut Range DIG Kalanidhi Naithani stated, “Our drone surveillance system, combined with a robust police deployment, ensures comprehensive monitoring of the yatra. We’ve stationed women police personnel at key points and established Lost and Found centres to assist pilgrims, particularly in 184 mixed-population areas where communal harmony is a priority.”

Meerut SP (City) Ayush Vikram Singh said round-the-clock patrolling and drone surveillance were being done. State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force teams, along with local divers, are on standby for emergencies. Several traffic diversions have been put in place in the region.

Meanwhile, the QR code and owner display mandate has sparked a debate, with critics citing risks of communal profiling, a concern raised in the Supreme Court’s 2024 pause on a similar directive.