Rahul to address MGNREGA Chaupal, meet Cong leaders in Rae Bareli

LUCKNOW Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will address his first public meeting against the scrapping of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), during his two-day visit to his parliamentary constituency, Rae Bareli, in Uttar Pradesh. The Congress has opposed the newly enacted Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025, which replaces the flagship rural employment scheme. (File Photo)

On Tuesday morning, Gandhi will hold a ‘MGNREGA Chaupal’ (community meeting) in Rohaniya, Unchahar, and meet party officials and public representatives. Subsequently, for day 2, the Congress MP has a meeting scheduled at his guest house with senior party leaders.

The UP Congress has been holding ‘MGNREGA Chaupal’ across the state since January 12, but this is the first by the leader of opposition. The meeting will be attended by several farmers and other villagers.

“The presence of Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Chaupal’ will give a push to our efforts against the scrapping of MGNREGA, which gave poor people of India the right to work,” said Ajay Rai, UP Congress president.

Earlier this month the Congress had announced a nationwide three-phase ‘Save MGNREGA Campaign.’

Gandhi’s visit to this constittuency comes after a gap of about four months. He previously visited Rae Bareli on September 10, 2025.

“After meeting people, he will inaugurate a cricket tournament on the ITI campus. Subsequently, he will participate in a MGNREGA meeting in Umran village of the Rohania development block and interact with the people there,” said Pankaj Tiwari, district president (Rae Bareli), Congress.

Gandhi will also dedicate to people the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) works. Besides, he will visit the district panchayat chairperson’s house to meet his newlywed daughter and son-in-law.

Ajay Rai said a comprehensive programme has been chalked out to protest against the VB-G RAM G. The Congress has planned 30 Mahapanchayats in UP starting January 24.

On January 30 (Martyrs’ Day), the party will hold peaceful sit-ins along with MGNREGA workers at the ward level, followed by district-level ‘MGNREGA Bachao’ dharnas at DC and DM offices till February 6.