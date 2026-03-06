Kanpur , A 28-year-old railway technician was found hanging in her rented accommodation in the Govind Nagar area here, with police recovering a purported suicide note from her diary, officials said on Friday. Railway technician found dead in her rented room in Kanpur, suicide suspected

The reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained, they said.

The deceased, Neha Kumari, a native of Muzaffarpur in Bihar, was employed at the Railways' Fazalganj workshop. She was living in a rented room with her colleague and roommate Sonal, who is also a railway technician.

According to police, the incident came to light on Thursday evening when Sonal returned home and found the room locked from the inside. Despite repeated knocks and phone calls, there was no response.

Suspecting something amiss, she informed the police and Neha's family members.

A police team reached the spot and broke open the door, following which Neha was found hanging from the ceiling fan using a dupatta, officials said.

During the investigation, police and a forensic team recovered a diary from the room containing a suicide note. In it, Neha reportedly wrote, "Mummy, Papa, please forgive me. I am going to end my life."

Station House Officer Govind Nagar Rikesh Kumar Singh said a few lines were found written in the diary, but the exact reason behind the suicide is still unclear.

Police said Neha had returned to Kanpur earlier on Thursday after visiting her hometown to celebrate Holi with her family.

Her brother Chandan, who works with the Agra Metro, termed the circumstances surrounding her death "suspicious" and demanded a thorough investigation.

Family members said Neha had taken leave on February 23 to travel home and had recently got engaged on February 26. They expressed shock over the incident, saying she had never appeared to be under stress.

"She was cheerful and dedicated to her work. We never noticed anything that suggested she was troubled," the family said.

Police said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation into the matter is underway.

